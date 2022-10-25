News

Amber Arcades Announces New Album, Shares New Single “Just Like Me” Barefoot on Diamond Road Due Out February 10, 2023 via Fire

Photography by Paul Kooiker



Amber Arcades, the project of Dutch musician Annelotte de Graaf, has announced the release of a new album, Barefoot on Diamond Road, which will be out on February 10, 2023 via Fire. She has also shared a new album single, “Just Like Me.” Listen to the single and view the album’s tracklist below. Its cover art is featured above.

In a press release, de Graaf elaborates on the new single: “I wrote this song when I had just moved to Amsterdam, right before the lockdown. It was a sequence of extremes; we lived dead center, at first we couldn’t go out of the house without being in a huge crowd of people, then overnight it felt like an apocalyptic ghost town. The song is about the tension between togetherness and being alone that comes with living in an urban environment. The need for both but then often not being quite satisfied with either.”

Regarding the album, she adds: “This record really reveals parts of me and my relationship with being a musician and making music. It’s like a reckoning, more in the moment, realizing how important it is to do things for the right reasons and how that can change your process into one that embraces what exists, including yourself.

“I worked with Ben Greenberg who also produced my first record. I kept track of him over the last couple of years. He’s been working on a lot of film music, and these songs felt quite filmic. I wanted that big atmosphere, that’s why I approached him. I had this idea of a harp, a cello, classical instruments. To be honest, I was just kind of bored with guitar music.”

De Graaf released her previous album, European Heartbreak, in 2018 via Heavenly.

Read our 2016 interview with Amber Arcades and our 2016 Artist Survey interview with her.

Barefoot on Diamond Road Track List:

1 Diamond Road

2 Odd To Even

3 Contain

4 Water Stains

5 Life Is Coming Home

6 Through

7 True Love

8 Just Like Me

9 I’m Not There

10 You Could Never Let Me Down

