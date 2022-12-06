News

Amber Arcades Shares New Single “Odd To Even” Barefoot on Diamond Road Due Out February 10, 2023 via Fire

Photography by Paul Kooiker



Amber Arcades, the project of Dutch musician Annelotte de Graaf, has shared a new single, “Odd To Even.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Barefoot on Diamond Road, which will be out on February 10, 2023 via Fire. Listen below.

In a press release, de Graaf elaborates on the new single: “I love how this song musically feels very light and playful but powerful at the same time, which I think matches the lyrics very well. It’s about that peak new love energy where you’re almost creepily obsessed with someone and just want to feel connected to them on every possible physical and mental level.”

Upon announcement of the new album in October, de Graaf shared the song “Just Like Me,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

De Graaf released her previous album, European Heartbreak, in 2018 via Heavenly.

Read our 2016 interview with Amber Arcades and our 2016 Artist Survey interview with her.

