Andrew Bird and Phoebe Bridgers Team Up for New Song “I felt a Funeral, in my Brain” Based on an Emily Dickinson Poem





Andrew Bird has enlisted Phoebe Bridgers for a new song, “I felt a Funeral, in my Brain.” The duet is inspired by an Emily Dickinson poem and is out now via Loma Vista. Listen below.

Bird had this to say in a press release: “I came across this Emily Dickinson poem and found it to be the most vivid description of an inner world I’ve ever encountered. It became an inspiration for the songs on Inside Problems. Who better to sing it with than Phoebe Bridgers? I sent her a demo and so, here we are. Thanks to Ms. Dickinson’s publisher at Harvard University Press for allowing us to use this poem. As I understand, her poems weren’t published as she intended them until the 1950s—that is, without the heavy hand of her male editors.”

Bird’s latest album, Inside Problems, came out in June via Loma Vista. In August he performed a Tiny Desk Concert with Iron & Wine (aka Sam Beam), whom Bird was on a joint tour with last summer.

Bridgers is still riding high on the success of her 2020-released sophormore album, Punisher, which landed Bridges on the cover of our print magazine and topped our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

