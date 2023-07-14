News

Andrew Bird Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Song “Mo Teef” Outside Problems, a companion to Inside Problems Due Out July 21 via Loma Vista

Photography by Alec Basse



Andrew Bird has announced a new album, Outside Problems, a companion to his 2022 album Inside Problems, and shared a video for new instrumental song “Mo Teef.” This LP is due out digitally July 21 via Loma Vista. Bird also has some summer tour dates coming up. Check out the video for “Mo Teef” below, followed by Outside Problems’s tracklist and cover artwork as well as upcoming tour dates.



Outside Problems planted the seeds to many songs, thoughts, and complex questions in Inside Problems. It was recorded mostly outdoors in the mountains and orange grooves of Ojai, California. Of the record, Bird says in a press release: “There are two notable things about this album. One, none of these songs were recorded with the intent of making an album, I just happened to capture moments of melodic exploration over a period of time. You can hear themes from Inside Problems throughout the album, including on the song ‘Epilogue,’ just without concern for bridges and choruses and the band. I’m able to capture the sound of music in everyday life, a surprisingly hard thing to do. I was playing for the joy of it and to get these ideas out of my head. To hear them in a room. There is no room. Second, these pieces were recorded primarily outside in Ojai, CA. I’m no stranger to recording outside as with the Echolocations series. My plan was to record Inside Problems outside but the leaf-blowers made that difficult…. Deep in the pandemic, far from the city and album campaigns and Instagram strategies, getting back to the original point of it all.”



The video for “Mo Teef” was created in partnership with Patagonia by collaborator Tyler Manson and footage was sourced from four different Patagonia films. The video emphasizes the importance of preservation with the following message: “The earth is under no obligation to support life. The earth is indifferent. We personify nature and call it mother, deflecting our own obligation to preserve and protect. Nature is not a mother. Nature is our good luck, our fortune. and we are squandering it. What if preservation was our livelihood? It is.”



Check out our interview with Andrew Bird on My Finest Work Yet.

Outside Problems​​ Tracklist:

1. Mancey

2. Epilogue

3. Festivus

4. What We Saw

5. Mormon House Party

6. Mo Teef

7. Heaven’s Boughs

8. Improvisation on a Familiar Theme

9. Tik Tok



Andrew Bird Tour Dates:





7/20 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriets #

7/21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether #

7/22 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater #

7/24 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Summer Sessions at Silverado #

7/25 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

7/26 - Vancouver, BC - The Centre for Performing Arts #

7/27 - Calgary, AB - Calgary Folk Music Festival

7/30 - Evanston, IL - Out of SPACE * #

8/1 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm #

8/2 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater #

8/3 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center #

8/4 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua #

8/5 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua #

9/16 - Mammoth Lakes, CA - Sierra Nevada Resort

9/30 - Jackson Hole, WY - The Virginian Lodge



#w/ Uwade

*w/ Nora O’Connor

