News

All





Andrew Bird Announces New Trio Album of Jazz Standards, Shares Two Tracks and Two Live Videos Sunday Morning Put-On Due Out May 24 via Loma Vista; Listen to “I Fall In Love Too Easily” and “I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face” Now

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Andrew Bird has announced a new album with the Andrew Bird Trio (also featuring Ted Poor on drums and Alan Hampton on bass), a jazz covers album entitled Sunday Morning Put-On. He’s also shared its first two singles, “I Fall In Love Too Easily” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face,” as well as live in the studio performance videos for each song. Sunday Morning Put-On is due out May 24 via Loma Vista. Check out the singles and videos below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Bird’s upcoming tour dates.

The album also features guitar from Jeff Parker and piano from Larry Goldings. It features new versions of jazz standards by Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Lerner & Loewe, Rodgers & Hart, and more. “I Fall In Love Too Easily” was written by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face” was written by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe. Bird produced Sunday Morning Put-On, which was recorded completely live at Southern California’s legendary Valentine Studios (Bing Crosby, Burl Ives, The Beach Boys).

Bird had this to say about the album in a press release: “When I was in my 20s, I lived in an old apartment-hotel in the Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago. It was cheap and inhabited mostly by retired Jesuit priests and nuns from nearby Loyola University. The gym had old Schwinn 10-speed bicycles up on cinder blocks for low-rent pelotons, an old swimming pool where they played opera, and the steam room was a clubhouse for the local Russian mob. Most Saturday nights I’d stay up listening to a radio show called ‘Blues Before Sunrise’ on WBEZ from 12-4am. The DJ, Steve Cushing, played old rare 78rpm records of blues, jazz, and gospel. Then I’d sleep for a few hours and wake to Dick Buckley’s show, also on WBEZ, featuring what he called ‘Golden Era’ jazz from the ’30s an ’40s. My love for a certain era of jazz up through the mid-20th Century has been constant through many transmutations in my own work, the bulk of which is not jazz at all. Once I had some distance between myself and this time when I was under its spell, I wanted to immerse myself in it again.”

Bird’s last album was 2023’s Outside Problems, which was a companion to his 2022 album, Inside Problems.

Check out our interview with Andrew Bird on My Finest Work Yet.

Sunday Morning Put-On​​ Tracklist:

1. I Didn’t Know What Time It Was

2. Caravan

3. I Fall In Love Too Easily

4. You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To

5. My Ideal

6. Django

7. I Cover The Waterfront

8. Softly, As A Morning Sunrise

9. I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face

10. Ballon de Peut-etre

Andrew Bird Tour Dates: May 29 - Chicago, IL - Green Mill !

May 30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater %

May 31 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Humanities Festival

Jun 2 - Denver, CO - Outside Festival

Jun 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room !

Jun 8 - Healdsburg, CA - BloodRoot’s The Ramble

Jul 5 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Fest Pavilion*

Jul 6 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Jul 7 - Boise, ID - Idaho Botanical Garden*

Jul 8 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Co*

Jul 10 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater*

Jul 12 - Omaha, NE - Astro Amphitheater*

Jul 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Co*

Jul 14 - Bayfield, WI - Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua*

Jul 15 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium*

Jul 17 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion #

Jul 18 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit #

Jul 19 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy #

Jul 20 - North Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery #

Aug 8 - Indianapolis, IN - Rock The Ruins at Holiday Park^

Aug 9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijer Gardens^

Aug 10 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre^

Aug 12 - Montreal, QC - L’Olympia^

Aug 13 - Schenectady, NY - Frog Alley Brewing Summerstage^

Aug 15 - Deerfield, MA - Summerstage at Tree House Brewing Co^

Aug 16 - New York, NY - Pier 17^

Aug 17 - Westport, CT - Levitt Pavilion^

Aug 18 - Kennett Square, PA - Longwood Gardens Open Air Theatre^

Aug 20 - Raleigh, NC - NC Museum of Art^

Aug 21 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap at Filene Center^



! Andrew Bird Trio

% with Elizabeth Moen

*with Nickel Creek and Haley Heynderickx

# with Nickel Creek and Mike Viola

^with Amadou & Mariam

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.