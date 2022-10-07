News

Andy Bell Announces Three New EPs, Shares First EP and Video For Remix of "The Sky Without You"





Andy Bell, founding member of ’90s British shoegaze band Ride, has announced the release of three new EPs featuring remixes, acoustic versions, and covers of songs which inspired Bell during the creation of his most recent solo album, Flicker. The first EP, entitled, I Am A Strange Loop, is out now. It features remixes of tracks from Flicker by a variety of artists. Bell has shared a video for a David Holmes remix of “The Sky Without You.” View the Jean de Oliveira-directed video below.

The second EP in the trilogy, The Grounding Process, will be out on November 4, and features acoustic versions of album tracks. The third EP, Untitled Film Stills, will be out on November 25, coinciding with the physical release on 10-inch vinyl of the three EPs. Untitled Film Stills features covers of tracks by Yoko Ono, The Kinks, and more. View the cover art for each of the three EPs below.

Bell elaborates on the first EP in a press release: “It was so great to see what came back when I gave these tracks from Flicker to various comrades, friends and heroes to play with. David Holmes requested the opening track as he had formed a bit of a connection with it, and what he came up with turns the song from an introductory taster into an hallucinogenic beast.”

Flicker came out in February via Sonic Cathedral and features the single “Something Like Love.”

Bell’s debut solo album, The View From Halfway Down came out in 2020 via Sonic Cathedral. Read our interview with Bell, where he discusses the album. Last year, Bell released an album under his GLOK moniker, Pattern Recognition, via Bytes.

