Wednesday, November 30th, 2022  
Andy Bell Shares Cover of Yoko Ono’s “Listen, the Snow is Falling”

From Untitled Film Stills, Out Now via Sonic Cathedral

Nov 30, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Andy Bell, founding member of ’90s British shoegaze band Ride, has shared a cover of Yoko Ono’s “Listen, the Snow is Falling.” It is featured on Bell’s new cover EP, Untitled Film Stills, out now via Sonic Cathedral. Listen below.

Bell’s latest album, Flicker, came out in February via Sonic Cathedral.

Bell’s debut solo album, The View From Halfway Down came out in 2020 via Sonic Cathedral. Read our interview with Bell, where he discusses the album. Last year, Bell released an album under his GLOK moniker, Pattern Recognition, via Bytes.

