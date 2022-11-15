Andy Shauf Announces New Album and Tour Dates, Shares Video for New Song “Wasted On You”
Norm Due Out February 10, 2023 via ANTI-
Nov 14, 2022
Photography by Angela Lewis
Andy Shauf has announced a new album album, Norm, and shared a new song from it, “Wasted On You,” via a video for it. Shauf has also announced some 2023 tour dates. Norm is due out February 10, 2023 via ANTI-. Check out “Wasted On You” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.
Norm is the follow-up to 2021’s surprise-released Wilds and 2020’s The Neon Skyline. Neal Pogue (Tyler, the Creator, Janelle Monae, Outkast) mixed the album, which centers of the title character. “The character of Norm is introduced in a really nice way,” Shauf says in a press release. “But the closer you pay attention to the record, the more you’re going to realize that it’s sinister.”
Shauf was inspired by David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive when crafting the lyrics for the album and worked with Nicholas Olson as “a story editor” on the lyrics. V Haddad directed the “Wasted On You” video, which was written by Shauf.
Norm Tracklist:
1. Wasted On You
2. Catch Your Eye
3. Telephone
4. You Didn’t See
5. Paradise Cinema
6. Norm
7. Halloween Store
8. Sunset
9. Daylight Dreaming
10. Long Throw
11. Don’t Let It Get To You
12. All of My Love
Andy Shauf presents Norm Tour Dates: Fri. Nov. 18 - Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
Fri. Jan. 20 - Fredericton, NB @ Shivering Songs (Solo)
Sat. Jan. 21 - Halifax, NS @ Light House Arts Centre (Solo)
Tue. Feb. 21 - Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
Wed. Feb. 22 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Fri. Feb. 24 - Ft. Worth, TX @ Tulips
Sat. Feb. 25 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Sun. Feb. 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
Tue. Feb. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Wed. Mar. 1 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
Thu. Mar. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Fri. Mar. 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Tue. Mar. 7 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Wed. Mar. 8 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
Fri. Mar. 10 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre
Sat. Mar. 11 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum
Sun. Mar. 12 - Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre
Tue. Mar. 14 - Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre
Wed. Mar. 15 - Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall
Thu. Mar. 16 - Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place
Fri. Mar. 17 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
Sat. Mar. 18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
Wed. Mar. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Thu. Apr. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Fri. Apr. 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat. Apr. 22 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
Mon. Apr. 24 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Wed. Apr. 26 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Thu. Apr. 27 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Fri. Apr. 28 - Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre
Sat. Apr. 29 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
Tue. May 2 - London, ON @ London Music Hall
Wed. May 3 - St. Catharines, ON @ FirstOntario Place
Thu. May 4 - Kitchener, ON @ Centre in The Square
Fri. May 5 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
