Andy Shauf Announces New Album and Tour Dates, Shares Video for New Song “Wasted On You” Norm Due Out February 10, 2023 via ANTI-

Photography by Angela Lewis



Andy Shauf has announced a new album album, Norm, and shared a new song from it, “Wasted On You,” via a video for it. Shauf has also announced some 2023 tour dates. Norm is due out February 10, 2023 via ANTI-. Check out “Wasted On You” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.

Norm is the follow-up to 2021’s surprise-released Wilds and 2020’s The Neon Skyline. Neal Pogue (Tyler, the Creator, Janelle Monae, Outkast) mixed the album, which centers of the title character. “The character of Norm is introduced in a really nice way,” Shauf says in a press release. “But the closer you pay attention to the record, the more you’re going to realize that it’s sinister.”

Shauf was inspired by David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive when crafting the lyrics for the album and worked with Nicholas Olson as “a story editor” on the lyrics. V Haddad directed the “Wasted On You” video, which was written by Shauf.

Norm Tracklist:

1. Wasted On You

2. Catch Your Eye

3. Telephone

4. You Didn’t See

5. Paradise Cinema

6. Norm

7. Halloween Store

8. Sunset

9. Daylight Dreaming

10. Long Throw

11. Don’t Let It Get To You

12. All of My Love

Andy Shauf presents Norm Tour Dates: Fri. Nov. 18 - Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

Fri. Jan. 20 - Fredericton, NB @ Shivering Songs (Solo)

Sat. Jan. 21 - Halifax, NS @ Light House Arts Centre (Solo)

Tue. Feb. 21 - Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

Wed. Feb. 22 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Fri. Feb. 24 - Ft. Worth, TX @ Tulips

Sat. Feb. 25 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Sun. Feb. 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

Tue. Feb. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Wed. Mar. 1 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

Thu. Mar. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Fri. Mar. 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Tue. Mar. 7 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Wed. Mar. 8 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Fri. Mar. 10 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

Sat. Mar. 11 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

Sun. Mar. 12 - Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre

Tue. Mar. 14 - Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre

Wed. Mar. 15 - Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall

Thu. Mar. 16 - Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

Fri. Mar. 17 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Sat. Mar. 18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

Wed. Mar. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Thu. Apr. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri. Apr. 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. Apr. 22 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

Mon. Apr. 24 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Wed. Apr. 26 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Thu. Apr. 27 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Fri. Apr. 28 - Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre

Sat. Apr. 29 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

Tue. May 2 - London, ON @ London Music Hall

Wed. May 3 - St. Catharines, ON @ FirstOntario Place

Thu. May 4 - Kitchener, ON @ Centre in The Square

Fri. May 5 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

