News

All





Andy Shauf Shares Video For New Single “Catch Your Eye” Norm Due Out February 10, 2023 via ANTI-

Photography by Angela Lewis



Andy Shauf has shared a video for his new single, “Catch Your Eye.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Norm, which will be out on February 10, 2023 via ANTI-. View the video, animated by Mary Vertulfo, below.

Upon announcement of the new album in November, Shauf shared the single “Wasted On You,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.