Monday, December 12th, 2022  
Andy Shauf Shares Video For New Single “Catch Your Eye”

Norm Due Out February 10, 2023 via ANTI-

Dec 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Angela Lewis
Andy Shauf has shared a video for his new single, “Catch Your Eye.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Norm, which will be out on February 10, 2023 via ANTI-. View the video, animated by Mary Vertulfo, below.

Upon announcement of the new album in November, Shauf shared the single “Wasted On You,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

