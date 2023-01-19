News

Andy Shauf Shares Video for New Song “Telephone” Norm Due Out February 10 via ANTI-

Photography by Angela Lewis



Andy Shauf is releasing a new album album, Norm, on February 10 via ANTI-. Now he has shared its third single, “Telephone,” via an animated music video for the song. Musician/animator Chad VanGaalen directed the “Telephone” video. Watch it below, followed by Shauf’s upcoming tour dates.

The “Telephone” video is a continuation of the video for Shauf’s previous single, “Catch Your Eye,” also made by VanGaalen.

Shauf had this to say about the video in a press release: “I love Chad’s animation style so much. He takes normal things and makes them odd, but also makes odd things seem totally normal. We asked him to take us into the weird world of Norm and a few months later we received an email with a link to this video and it was everything that we hoped for and much more.”

Previously Shauf shared the album’s first single, “Wasted On You,” via a video for it. “Wasted On You” was one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by its second single, “Catch Your Eye.”

Norm is the follow-up to 2021’s surprise-released Wilds and 2020’s The Neon Skyline. Neal Pogue (Tyler, the Creator, Janelle Monae, Outkast) mixed the album, which centers of the title character. “The character of Norm is introduced in a really nice way,” Shauf said in a previous press release. “But the closer you pay attention to the record, the more you’re going to realize that it’s sinister.”

Shauf was inspired by David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive when crafting the lyrics for the album and worked with Nicholas Olson as “a story editor” on the lyrics. V Haddad directed the “Wasted On You” video, which was written by Shauf.

Andy Shauf presents Norm Tour Dates:

Fri. Jan. 20 - Fredericton, NB @ Shivering Songs (Solo)

Sat. Jan. 21 - Halifax, NS @ Light House Arts Centre (Solo)

Tue. Feb. 21 - Columbus, OH @ Skully’s *

Wed. Feb. 22 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

Fri. Feb. 24 - Ft. Worth, TX @ Tulips *

Sat. Feb. 25 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn *

Sun. Feb. 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

Tue. Feb. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom *

Wed. Mar. 1 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC *

Thu. Mar. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *

Fri. Mar. 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

Tue. Mar. 7 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *

Wed. Mar. 8 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile *

Fri. Mar. 10 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre *

Sat. Mar. 11 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum *

Sun. Mar. 12 - Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre *

Tue. Mar. 14 - Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre *

Wed. Mar. 15 - Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall *

Thu. Mar. 16 - Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *

Fri. Mar. 17 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *

Sat. Mar. 18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center *

Wed. Mar. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Thu. Apr. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ~

Fri. Apr. 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~

Sat. Apr. 22 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

Mon. Apr. 24 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~

Wed. Apr. 26 - Boston, MA @ Royale ~

Thu. Apr. 27 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground ~

Fri. Apr. 28 - Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre ~

Sat. Apr. 29 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia ~

Tue. May 2 - London, ON @ London Music Hall ~

Wed. May 3 - St. Catharines, ON @ FirstOntario Place ~

Thu. May 4 - Kitchener, ON @ Centre in The Square ~

Fri. May 5 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ~

Tue. May 23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Thu. May 25 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Fri. May 26 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

Sat. May 27 - Brighton, UK @ The Old Market

Mon. May 29 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell

Tue. May 30 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

Thu. Jun. 1 - London, UK @ Hackney Empire

Fri. Jun. 2- Manchester, UK @ New Century

Sat. Jun. 3 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

Tue. Jun. 6 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre

Thu. Jun. 8 - Hamburg, DE @ Ueber & Gefährlich

Fri. Jun. 9 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset



* w/ Katy Kirby

~ w/ Marina Allen

