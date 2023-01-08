Angel Abaya Shares New Single “Over / On / Under”

News

Later this year, LA-based psych punk artist Angel Abaya is set to share her forthcoming debut album, The Bubble, coming May 5th via Earth Libraries. Abaya debuted back in 2020 with her EP, Quaranmood, and has followed with a pair of singles, “River” and “Sleepy Shine.” Today, accompanying the news of her forthcoming record, she’s back with the album’s lead single, “Over / On / Under.”

“Over / On / Under” explores the fractured and chaotic edges of Abaya’s sound, tinged with wiry guitars, thundering drums, and an emphatic vocal performance. Abaya strikes a balance between nervy post punk theatrics and propulsive rhythms, offering up a track that is both frayed and magnetic. By its end, the track ascends into a climactic maelstrom of punk noise, capturing Abaya at her most joyous and destructive heights.

Abaya explains of the track, “This song puts you in a chaotic mood. You’re either dodging lightning bolts or breaking shit and robbing a rich guy’s house.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now. The Bubble is coming May 5th via Earth Libraries.

