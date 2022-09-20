News

Angel Olsen Announces 2023 North American Tour Big Time Out Now via Jagjaguwar

Photography by Angela Ricciardi



Angel Olsen has announced a 2023 North American tour in support of her latest album, Big Time. Tickets are to go on sale this Friday (Sep. 23) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

Big Time came out earlier this year via Jagjaguwar. It features the songs “All the Good Times,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, the album’s title track, which was also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Through the Fires,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Last year, Olsen shared the song “Like I Used To” with Sharon Van Etten. It was #3 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

Angel Olsen 2022 - 2023 Tour Dates (new dates in bold):

Mon. Sept. 26 - Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio ^

Tue. Sept. 27 - Lisbon, PT @Capitólio ^

Thu. Sept. 29 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera ^

Fri. Sept. 30 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^

Sat. Oct. 1 - Lyon, FR @ L’ Epicerie Moderne ^

Sun. Oct. 2 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten ^

Tue. Oct. 4 - Munich, DE @ Strom ^

Wed. Oct. 5 - Vienna, AT @ WUK ^

Thu. Oct. 6 - Warsaw, PL @ Palladium ^

Fri. Oct. 7 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys ^

Sun. Oct. 9 - Stockholm, SE @ Berns ^

Mon. Oct. 10 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller ^

Tue. Oct. 11 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA ^

Thu. Oct. 13 - Cologne, DE @ Luxor ^

Fri. Oct 14 - Paris, FR @ Bataclan ^

Sat. Oct 15 - Leuven, BE @ Het Depot ^

Sun Oct 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ^

Tue. Oct. 18 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton ^

Wed. Oct. 19 - Bath, UK @ The Forum ^

Fri. Oct. 21 - Manchester , UK @ Albert Hall ^

Sat. Oct. 22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall ^

Mon. Oct 24 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^

Fri. Jan. 20 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #

Sat. Jan. 21 - New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater #

Mon. Jan. 23 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center #

Tue. Jan. 24 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory #

Wed. Jan. 25 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre #

Fri. Jan. 27 - Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall #

Sat. Jan. 28 - St Louis MO @ The Factory #

Sun. Jan. 29 - Bloomington IN @ The Bluebird #

Tue. Jan. 31 - Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre #

Wed. Feb. 01 - Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre #

Thu. Feb. 02 - Cleveland OH- Agora Theatre #

Fri. Feb. 03 - Pittsburgh PA @ Mr Small’s Theatre #

Sat. Feb. 04 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall #

Tue. Feb. 07 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

Wed. Feb. 08 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre #

Thu. Feb. 09 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage #

Fri. Feb.10 - Richmond, VA @ The National #

Sat. Feb. 11 - Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre #

^ = with Tomberlin supporting

# = with Erin Rae supporting

