Angel Olsen Announces Intimate Solo U.S. Tour Dates for This Fall Songs From the Archive Tour Includes Shows in the Northeast and California

Photography by Magdalena Wosinska



Angel Olsen has announced a fall solo U.S. tour, dubbed the Songs From the Archive Tour. It includes intimate shows in the Northeast and California, including some cities she hasn’t performed in for many years. Check out the tour dates below.

Olsen’s last album, Big Time, was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022. In 2023 she released the new EP, Forever Means.

Last week Olsen was featured on “Dream of You,” a new song by Lionlimb from their forthcoming new album Limbo (out on May 24 via Bayonet). Lionlimb is the New York-based project of Stewart Bronaugh and it also features Joshua Jaeger. Bronaugh and Jaeger have also both performed in Olsen’s touring band. “Dream of You” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Pick up our last print issue (Issue 71) to read our most recent interview with Olsen.

Angel Olsen Tour Dates

Sun. Sept. 8 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Winery *

Wed. Sept. 11 - Ojai, CA @ Libbey Bowl *

Fri. Sept 20 - Fish Creek, WI @ Door Community Auditorium ^

Mon. Sept. 23 - Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater #

Tue. Sept. 24 - Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House !

Wed. Sept. 25 - Portland, ME @ State Theater !

Fri. Sept. 27 - Northampton, MA @ Academy Of Music !

Sat. Sept 28 - Albany, NY @ The Egg *

Sun. Sept. 29 - Woodstock, NY @ The Barn at Levon Helm Studios *

Mon. Sept. 30 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center For The Arts *



with Special Guests

*Maxim Ludwig

^ runo plum

# Kyle Ryan

! Greg Mendez

