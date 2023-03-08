Angel Olsen Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Nothing’s Free”
Forever Means EP Due Out April 14 via Jagjaguwar
Mar 07, 2023
Photography by Luke Rogers
Angel Olsen has announced a new EP, Forever Means, and shared its first single, “Nothing’s Free,” via a lyric video. Forever Means is due out April 14 via Jagjaguwar. Check out “Nothing’s Free” below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Olsen’s upcoming tour dates.
The EP follows Olsen’s 2022 album, Big Time, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022. It features four songs that didn’t fit on Big Time, song that were “in search of something else,” as Olsen puts it in a press release. Jonathan Wilson co-produced and mixed the EP.
“I was somewhere traveling,” says Olsen of the EP, “stopped for a few days and wandering the city, and I was thinking ‘What does forever really mean? What are the things I’m seeking in friendship or love, and how can forever be attainable if we’re always changing?’… Maybe the secret to ongoing love is to embrace change as part of love itself.”
In a press release Olsen says “Nothing’s Free” is a song “about that point when self-denial breaks, and you notice how long you’ve been restraining who you are.”
“It felt really difficult to exclude it from Big Time,” Olsen adds, “but it felt more soulful than the direction of that record, it was coming from a different place. For me, when I wrote it, I was coming to terms with my identity and sexuality. I was opening up in a new way.”
Forever Means EP:
01 Nothing’s Free
02 Forever Means
03 Time Bandits
04 Holding On
Angel Olsen Tour Dates: Fri. Mar. 10 - Brunswick, AU @ Brunswick Ballroom
Sat. Mar. 11 - Meredith, AU @ Golden Plains Festival
Mon. Mar. 13 - Adelaide, AU @ Womadelaide
Sun. Apr. 16 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
Wed. May 3 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
Thu. May 4 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
Fri. July 7 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
Sat. July 8 - Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive Festival
Sat. Aug. 5 - Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
Thu. Aug. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Fri. Aug. 25 - London, UK @ All Points East Festival
Sun. Aug. 27 - Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine
Thu. Aug. 31 - Sun. Sep. 3 - Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival
* w/ Jason Isbell
