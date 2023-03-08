News

Angel Olsen Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Nothing’s Free” Forever Means EP Due Out April 14 via Jagjaguwar

Photography by Luke Rogers



Angel Olsen has announced a new EP, Forever Means, and shared its first single, “Nothing’s Free,” via a lyric video. Forever Means is due out April 14 via Jagjaguwar. Check out “Nothing’s Free” below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Olsen’s upcoming tour dates.

The EP follows Olsen’s 2022 album, Big Time, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022. It features four songs that didn’t fit on Big Time, song that were “in search of something else,” as Olsen puts it in a press release. Jonathan Wilson co-produced and mixed the EP.

“I was somewhere traveling,” says Olsen of the EP, “stopped for a few days and wandering the city, and I was thinking ‘What does forever really mean? What are the things I’m seeking in friendship or love, and how can forever be attainable if we’re always changing?’… Maybe the secret to ongoing love is to embrace change as part of love itself.”

In a press release Olsen says “Nothing’s Free” is a song “about that point when self-denial breaks, and you notice how long you’ve been restraining who you are.”

“It felt really difficult to exclude it from Big Time,” Olsen adds, “but it felt more soulful than the direction of that record, it was coming from a different place. For me, when I wrote it, I was coming to terms with my identity and sexuality. I was opening up in a new way.”

Forever Means EP:

01 Nothing’s Free

02 Forever Means

03 Time Bandits

04 Holding On

Angel Olsen Tour Dates: Fri. Mar. 10 - Brunswick, AU @ Brunswick Ballroom

Sat. Mar. 11 - Meredith, AU @ Golden Plains Festival

Mon. Mar. 13 - Adelaide, AU @ Womadelaide

Sun. Apr. 16 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

Wed. May 3 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

Thu. May 4 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

Fri. July 7 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

Sat. July 8 - Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive Festival

Sat. Aug. 5 - Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

Thu. Aug. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Fri. Aug. 25 - London, UK @ All Points East Festival

Sun. Aug. 27 - Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

Thu. Aug. 31 - Sun. Sep. 3 - Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival



* w/ Jason Isbell

