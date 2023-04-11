News

Angel Olsen Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Forever Means” and Announces New Fall Tour Dates Forever Means EP Due Out This Friday via Jagjaguwar

Photography by Luke Rogers



Angel Olsen is releasing a new EP, Forever Means, this Friday via Jagjaguwar. Now she has shared its title track, “Forever Means,” via a lyric video, and announced some new fall tour dates. Check out the song and tour dates below.

Olsen wrote the song in 2019 and had this to say about it in a press release: “I’d thought of it as a kind of nod to George Harrison, who I’d been getting back into during the pandemic as I was finally calming down and finding moments of peace with myself.”

Tickets for the new tour dates (which happen in October to December), go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Previously Olsen shared the EP’s first single, “Nothing’s Free,” via a lyric video. “Nothing’s Free” was one of our Songs of the Week.

The EP follows Olsen’s 2022 album, Big Time, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022. It features four songs that didn’t fit on Big Time, song that were “in search of something else,” as Olsen puts it in a press release. Jonathan Wilson co-produced and mixed the EP.

“I was somewhere traveling,” says Olsen of the EP, “stopped for a few days and wandering the city, and I was thinking ‘What does forever really mean? What are the things I’m seeking in friendship or love, and how can forever be attainable if we’re always changing?’… Maybe the secret to ongoing love is to embrace change as part of love itself.”

Angel Olsen Tour Dates

Sun. Apr. 16 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

Wed. May 3 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

Thu. May 4 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

Wed. June 7 - Galzignano Terme, IT @ Anfiteatro del Venda $

Fri. June 9 - Jesi, IT @ Teatro Perfolesi $

Sat. June 10 - Castiglione del Lago, IT @ Rocca Medievale $

Mon. June 12 - Milan, IT @ Giardino della Triennale $

Fri. July 7 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

Sat. July 8 - Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive Festival

Sat. Aug. 5 - Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

Thu. Aug. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Sat. Aug. 19 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium <

Fri. Aug. 25 - London, UK @ All Points East Festival

Sun. Aug. 27 - Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

Tue. Aug. 29 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre

Wed. Aug. 30 - Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

Thu. Aug. 31 - Sun. Sep. 3 - Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

Tue. Oct. 17 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay +

Wed. Oct. 18 - Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheatre +

Thu. Oct. 19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom +

Fri. Oct. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom ^

Tue. Oct. 24 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

Wed. Oct. 25 - Portland OR @ Revolution Hall #

Thu. Oct. 26 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre #

Fri. Oct. 27 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^

Sat. Oct. 28 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre @

Wed. Nov. 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue %

Thu. Nov. 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^

Fri. Dec. 1 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

Sat. Dec. 2 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall >

Sun Dec. 3 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall !

Sun. Dec. 5 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall !

Wed. Dec. 6 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl !

Thu. Dec. 7 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ~

Fri. Dec. 8 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ~

Sat. Dec 9 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~



* w/ Jason Isbell

$ w/ Maxim Ludwig

< w/ The Strokes

+ w/ King Tuff

^ w/ Kara Jackson

# w/ Allegra Krieger

@ w/Led To Sea

% w/ Nona Invie

> w/ Natural Information Society

! w/ Joanna Sternberg

~ w/ Sluice

