Angel Olsen Shares New Version of “Big Time” Featuring Sturgill Simpson Big Time Out Now via Jagjaguwar

Photography by Angela Ricciardi / Semi Song



Angel Olsen has shared a new version of the song “Big Time,” the title track from her most recent album. The new version is a collaboration with Sturgill Simpson. Listen below.

In a press release, Olsen states: “It’s crazy to write a song and then watch someone else you really admire sing your words; kinda turns the whole thing on its head. I loved the song already, but hearing Sturgill’s take on ‘Big Time’ made me smile ear to ear, he made it come alive on a different level.”

Big Time came out earlier this year via Jagjaguwar. It features the songs “All the Good Times,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, the album’s title track, which was also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Through the Fires,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Last year, Olsen shared the song “Like I Used To” with Sharon Van Etten. It was #3 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

