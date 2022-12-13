News

Angelo Badalamenti Has Passed Away At the Age of 85 Badalamenti Was a Frequent Collaborator With David Lynch





Film composer Angelo Badalamenti has passed away at the age of 85. Badalamenti was a frequent collaborator with director David Lynch, scoring iconic films such as Mulholland Dr. and Blue Velvet, in addition to the wildly popular show Twin Peaks.

Badalamenti has also collaborated with a maelstrom of other artists, including Pet Shop Boys and Xiu Xiu. In 1996, he collaborated with Tim Booth of the band James. They released an eponymous album under their duo name, Booth and the Bad Angel.

Booth took to Twitter last night to share a heartfelt message: “Tonight I will raise my glass to my beautiful friend, the Bad Angel, Angelo Badalamenti. He taught me many things but primarily how to Enjoy the recording process. We laughed from the beginning to the end of the record we made together, never had a disagreement. I love him.”

