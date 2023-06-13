News

Angelo De Augustine Shares Music Video for New Song “Toil and Trouble” Toil and Trouble Due Out June 30 via Asthmatic Kitty

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Indie folk musician, Angelo De Augustine, has just shared a claymation music video for his new song, “Toil and Trouble.” This is the latest single from his upcoming album of the same name, which is due out June 30 via Asthmatic Kitty. Watch it below, followed by Toil and Trouble’s tracklist and cover artwork.

The music video, which was directed by Clare Murray, brings the cover artwork to life. “‘Toil and Trouble’ takes place in a dusty room alight with magic, tucked away but teeming with magic,” Murray says in a press release. “Flying pop-up books and a singing cauldron give birth to mystical creatures, tapped into a sorcery seemingly both wicked and holy.”

The entire album has an allure of mysticism. De Augustine worked on it for three years, where he wrote, arranged, recorded, produced, and mixed Toil and Trouble on 27 different instruments.

“This album came from thinking about the madness of the world right now and how overwhelming that can be,” says De Augustine. “I used a sort of counter-world as a guide to try to gain some understanding of what’s actually going on here—I had to take myself out of reality in order to try to understand reality.”

De Augustine has seen things and “Toil and Trouble” is him communicating those wonders (and horrors) to us.

Previously, De Augustine shared two other singles from the new album: “The Ballad of Betty and Barney Hill” and “Another Universe.”

De Augustine released an album with Sufjan Stevens called A Beginner’s Mind in 2021.

Toil and Trouble Tracklist:

1. Home Town

2. The Ballad of Betty and Barney Hill

3. Memory Palace

4. Healing Waters

5. The Painter

6. I Don’t Want To Live, I Don’t Want To Die

7. Another Universe

8. Song of The Siren

9. Blood Red Thorn

10. Naked Blade

11. D.W.O.M.M.

12. Toil and Trouble

