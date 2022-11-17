 Angelo De Augustine Shares Videos For Two New Singles: “27” and “Hologram” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 17th, 2022  
Subscribe

Angelo De Augustine Shares Videos For Two New Singles: “27” and “Hologram”

Out Now via Asthmatic Kitty

Nov 17, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Pooneh Ghana
Bookmark and Share


Angelo De Augustine has shared videos for two new singles: “27” and “Hologram.” Both singles are out now via Sufjan Stevens’ label Asthmatic Kitty. View below.

De Augustine and Stevens released a collaborative album, A Beginner’s Mind, last year via Asthmatic Kitty. Rear our digital cover story interview with the duo about the album, along with our rave review of the album.

De Augustine’s most recent solo album was 2019’s Tomb.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent