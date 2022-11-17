Angelo De Augustine Shares Videos For Two New Singles: “27” and “Hologram”
Out Now via Asthmatic Kitty
Nov 17, 2022
Photography by Pooneh Ghana
Angelo De Augustine has shared videos for two new singles: “27” and “Hologram.” Both singles are out now via Sufjan Stevens’ label Asthmatic Kitty. View below.
De Augustine and Stevens released a collaborative album, A Beginner’s Mind, last year via Asthmatic Kitty. Rear our digital cover story interview with the duo about the album, along with our rave review of the album.
De Augustine’s most recent solo album was 2019’s Tomb.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Sharon Van Etten and The Raincoats’ Gina Birch Collaborate For Upcoming Book (News) — Sharon Van Etten
- Angelo De Augustine Shares Videos For Two New Singles: “27” and “Hologram” (News) — Angelo De Augustine
- Watch Beth Orton Perform “Fractals” on “James Corden” (News) — Beth Orton
- Premiere: Korine Share New Single “Train to Harlem” (News) — Korine
- Liv.e Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Single “Wild Animals” (News) — Liv.e
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.