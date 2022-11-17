News

Angelo De Augustine Shares Videos For Two New Singles: “27” and “Hologram” Out Now via Asthmatic Kitty

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Angelo De Augustine has shared videos for two new singles: “27” and “Hologram.” Both singles are out now via Sufjan Stevens’ label Asthmatic Kitty. View below.

De Augustine and Stevens released a collaborative album, A Beginner’s Mind, last year via Asthmatic Kitty. Rear our digital cover story interview with the duo about the album, along with our rave review of the album.

De Augustine’s most recent solo album was 2019’s Tomb.

