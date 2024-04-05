 Anglo-American Band Sunday (1994) Release "Stained Glass Window" | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Anglo-American Band Sunday (1994)  Release “Stained Glass Window”

Their Second Single Ahead Of Their Debut EP

Apr 05, 2024 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Press Shot
British-American group Sunday (1994), built around the creative duo of Lee Newell (from Slough, UK) and Paige Turner (LA), are back with their latest track, an evocative slice of dream pop in the form of “Stained Glass Window.” This second single follows the success of their previous release “Tired Boy” and delivers another glittering infusion of their dreamy yet dark signature sound.

Replete with chiming guitar riffs, “Stained Glass Window” certainly evokes a sense of nostalgia for the golden age of introspective 90s indie pop. While the band draws inspiration from influential bands like The Sundays, Mazzy Star, and The Cure, they also have a cinematic sweep capturing the bittersweet emotions of young love reminiscent of classic John Hughes films. Of the track, Sunday (1994) said: “’Stained Glass Window’ is a declaration of love. A personal story about defying the ‘sinful’ label given by old texts and preachers with bad breath. ‘I took some pictures of me and you and I super-glued them over scriptures, so I could worship something true’”.


