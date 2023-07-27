Animal Collective Announce New LP, Share New Song “Soul Capturer”
Isn’t It Now? Due Out September 29 via Domino
Jul 27, 2023
Photography by Hisham Akira Bharoocha
Animal Collective have announced their new LP Isn’t It Now? and shared a new song “Soul Capturer.” Isn’t It Now?, which was co-produced and mixed by Russel Elevado (D’Angelo, The Roots, Kamasi Washington), is due out September 29 via Domino. Check out “Soul Capturer” below followed by the upcoming LP’s tracklist and cover artwork.
Isn’t It Now? will be Animal Collective’s second and longest studio album with nine songs spanning over a 64 minute runtime. The band finished it in 12 days using at most 24 channels.
The band previously released their 22-minute song “Defeat” which will be featured on this record along with a song the band have been playing live for the last few years titled “King’s Walk.”
Animal Collective’s last studio album was their 2022 LP Time Skiffs.
Isn’t It Now? Tracklist:
1. Soul Capturer
2. Genie’s Open
3. Broke Zodiac
4. Magicians From Baltimore
5. Defeat
6. Gem & I
7. Stride Rite
8. All The Clubs Are Broken
9. King’s Walk
