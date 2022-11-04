News

Animal Collective Announce Soundtrack For "The Inspection," Share New Song "Crucible"





Animal Collective have announced the release of their official soundtrack for the upcoming A24 film The Inspection. It will be out on November 18, coinciding with the film’s N.Y./L.A. premiere. They have also shared a song from the soundtrack, “Crucible.” Listen to the new song and view the trailer below.

The Inspection is based on the true story of writer/director Elegance Bratton. It follows a young Black gay man named Ellis French, who is ostracized from his family and joins the Marines to support himself.

In a press release, Bratton states: “We were very inspired by the music of our composers Animal Collective. We wanted to create the right rhythms to blur the line between what French thinks is real and what is really happening. So those fantasy sequences could serve as the evolution of French’s inner life. In essence, we wanted to create a sense of the stir craziness of the monotony of boot camp, juxtaposed with the massive transformation Ellis French undergoes. Animal Collective provides the perfect backdrop to shrink and expand the time according to the emotion.”

The Inspection will receive a nationwide release on December 2.

Animal Collective’s most recent album, Time Skiffs, came out earlier this year via Domino. It features the songs “Prester John,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Walker,” “Strung With Everything,” and “We Go Back.”

