Animal Collective Share 22-Minute Song “Defeat”
Song Due Out on Limited Edition 12-inch Vinyl August 25 via Domino
Jun 26, 2023
Photography by Hisham Akira Bharoocha
Animal Collective have just shared a new 22-minute single, “Defeat,” which was recorded and produced by Russell Elevado (D’Angelo, Kamasi Washington, The Roots). This song will also be released as a limited edition 12-inch on August 25 via Domino and will feature the B-side “The Challenge (Live Edit).” Check out the song below.
“Defeat” features guest musicians Samara Lubelski (violin), Leila Bordreuil (cello), and Ben Capoteau-Katz (saxophone). This 22-minute epic pays homage to perseverance and hope, as band member Avey Tare croons lyrics of “What have we become?”
“The Challenge” is a completely improvised track that has only been played in front of a live audience and originated as an unrehearsed intro to the song “Strung With Everything.” Of the song, band member Geologist says: “‘How did we feel about the Strung intro?’ often provided the answer to ‘how was the show?’ But the discussion always ended at what happened that night, without any detailed critique, and never with how it might happen the next. We became aware the same discussions were happening amongst our fans, who were recording, uploading and listening to the shows each night. They took notice and named the section ‘The Challenge.’ This edit is for them.”
In 2022 the band released the new album Time Skiffs, as well as the soundtrack for the A24 film The Inspection.
