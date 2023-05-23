News

Anjimile Announces New Album, Shares Lyric Video for Title Track “The King” The King Due Out September 8 via 4AD

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Anjimile (full name Anjimile Chithambo) has announced a new album, The King, and shared its title track via a lyric video. The King is due out September 8 via 4AD, his first album for the label. Listen to the “The King” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Anjimile’s upcoming tour dates.

The King is the follow-up to 2020’s Giver Taker, Anjimile’s debut album, released via Father/Daughter. Anjimile worked on The King for a year in Los Angeles with Shawn Everett. Most of the songs are based around acoustic guitar and Anjimile’s voice, but the album also features contributions from Justine Bowe, Brad Allen Williams, Sam Gendel, and James Krivchenia (Big Thief).

“If Giver Taker was an album of prayers, The King is an album of curses,” Anjimile says in a press release.

In 2021 Anjimile announced that he had signed to 4AD and has shared his debut single for the label, “Stranger,” which is not featured on The King.

Read our interview with Anjimile on Giver Taker, and check out our podcast interview with him, where he discusses the Reunion EP.

The King Tracklist:

1. The King

2. Mother

3. Anybody

4. Genesis

5. Animal

6. Father

7. Harley

8. Black Hole

9. I Pray

10. The Right

Anjimile Tour Dates:

6/21 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room w/ L’Rain

9/9 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch

9/28 - Montreal, QC @ POP Montreal

11/10 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris

