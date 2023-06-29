News

Anjimile Shares Lyric Video for New Song Dedicated to His Parents: “Father” The King Due Out September 8 via 4AD

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Anjimile (full name Anjimile Chithambo) is releasing a new album, The King, on September 8 via 4AD, his first album for the label. Now he has shared its second single, the short and delicate “Father,” via a lyric video. Listen below, followed by Anjimile’s upcoming tour dates.



“I wrote this song with my parents in mind as a sort of gesture of appreciation and love for everything they did to try and support me before, during, and after I went to rehab and got sober in early 2016,” says Anjimile in a press release. “Thanks, mom and dad.”



Previously Anjimile shared the album’s title track, “The King,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.



The King is the follow-up to 2020’s Giver Taker, Anjimile’s debut album, released via Father/Daughter. Anjimile worked on The King for a year in Los Angeles with Shawn Everett. Most of the songs are based around acoustic guitar and Anjimile’s voice, but the album also features contributions from Justine Bowe, Brad Allen Williams, Sam Gendel, and James Krivchenia (Big Thief).



“If Giver Taker was an album of prayers, The King is an album of curses,” Anjimile said in a previous press release.



In 2021 Anjimile announced that he had signed to 4AD and has shared his debut single for the label, “Stranger,” which is not featured on The King.



Read our interview with Anjimile on Giver Taker, and check out our podcast interview with him, where he discusses the Reunion EP.

Anjimile Tour Dates:

9/9 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

9/28 - Montreal, QC @ POP Montreal

11/10 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris

11/11 - London, UK @ Pitchfork London

