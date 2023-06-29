 Anjimile Shares Lyric Video for New Song Dedicated to His Parents: “Father” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 29th, 2023  
Subscribe

Anjimile Shares Lyric Video for New Song Dedicated to His Parents: “Father”

The King Due Out September 8 via 4AD

Jun 29, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Shervin Lainez
Bookmark and Share


Anjimile (full name Anjimile Chithambo) is releasing a new album, The King, on September 8 via 4AD, his first album for the label. Now he has shared its second single, the short and delicate “Father,” via a lyric video. Listen below, followed by Anjimile’s upcoming tour dates.

“I wrote this song with my parents in mind as a sort of gesture of appreciation and love for everything they did to try and support me before, during, and after I went to rehab and got sober in early 2016,” says Anjimile in a press release. “Thanks, mom and dad.”

Previously Anjimile shared the album’s title track, “The King,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

The King is the follow-up to 2020’s Giver Taker, Anjimile’s debut album, released via Father/Daughter. Anjimile worked on The King for a year in Los Angeles with Shawn Everett. Most of the songs are based around acoustic guitar and Anjimile’s voice, but the album also features contributions from Justine Bowe, Brad Allen Williams, Sam Gendel, and James Krivchenia (Big Thief).

“If Giver Taker was an album of prayers, The King is an album of curses,” Anjimile said in a previous press release.

In 2021 Anjimile announced that he had signed to 4AD and has shared his debut single for the label, “Stranger,” which is not featured on The King.

Read our interview with Anjimile on Giver Taker, and check out our podcast interview with him, where he discusses the Reunion EP.

Anjimile Tour Dates:

9/9 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
9/28 - Montreal, QC @ POP Montreal
11/10 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris
11/11 - London, UK @ Pitchfork London

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent