Anjimile Shares New Song “Black Hole” The King Due Out This Friday via 4AD

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Anjimile (full name Anjimile Chithambo) is releasing a new album, The King, this Friday via 4AD, his first album for the label. Now he has shared its fourth single, “Black Hole,” via a lyric video. Listen below, followed by Anjimile’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously Anjimile shared the album’s title track, “The King,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, the short and delicate “Father,” via a lyric video. Then he shared its third single, “Animal,” via a music video. The protest song was inspired by the death of George Floyd and was one of our Songs of the Week.

The King is the follow-up to 2020’s Giver Taker, Anjimile’s debut album, released via Father/Daughter. Anjimile worked on The King for a year in Los Angeles with Shawn Everett. Most of the songs are based around acoustic guitar and Anjimile’s voice, but the album also features contributions from Justine Bowe, Brad Allen Williams, Sam Gendel, and James Krivchenia (Big Thief).

“If Giver Taker was an album of prayers, The King is an album of curses,” Anjimile said in a previous press release.

In 2021 Anjimile announced that he had signed to 4AD and has shared his debut single for the label, “Stranger,” which is not featured on The King.

Read our interview with Anjimile on Giver Taker, and check out our podcast interview with him, where he discusses the Reunion EP.

Anjimile Tour Dates:

9/09 - Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch

9/28 - Montreal, CA - POP Montreal

11/3—4 - Reykjavik, IS - Iceland Airwaves

11/07 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Zonzij

11/10 - Paris, FR - Pitchfork Paris

11/11 - London, UK - Pitchfork London

12/01 - Winston-Salem, NC - SECCA

12/02 - Washington, DC - DC9

12/03 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

12/05 - Brooklyn, NY - Public Records

12/07 - Kingtson, NY - Tubby’s

12/08 - Boston, MA - ICA

12/10 - Toronto, ON - The Drake

12/12 - Chicago, IL - Schubas

12/13 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

