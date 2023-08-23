Anjimile Shares Video for New Protest Song Inspired by George Floyd – “Animal”
The King Due Out September 8 via 4AD
Aug 23, 2023
Photography by Shervin Lainez
Anjimile (full name Anjimile Chithambo) is releasing a new album, The King, on September 8 via 4AD, his first album for the label. Now he has shared its third single, “Animal,” via a music video. The protest song was inspired by the death of George Floyd and Anjimile notably sings “If you treat me like an animal/I’ll be an animal.” Robby Operman directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Anjimile’s upcoming tour dates.
A press release describes the song in more detail: “‘Animal’ is a protest song about police brutality, written in the summer of 2020 and explicitly references the death of George Floyd. Like the rest of The King, every sound heard on ‘Animal’ comes from two instruments: an acoustic guitar and Anjimile’s own voice. Throughout, Anjimile’s feelings of rage and frustration are tinged with sardonicism.”
Previously Anjimile shared the album’s title track, “The King,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, the short and delicate “Father,” via a lyric video.
The King is the follow-up to 2020’s Giver Taker, Anjimile’s debut album, released via Father/Daughter. Anjimile worked on The King for a year in Los Angeles with Shawn Everett. Most of the songs are based around acoustic guitar and Anjimile’s voice, but the album also features contributions from Justine Bowe, Brad Allen Williams, Sam Gendel, and James Krivchenia (Big Thief).
“If Giver Taker was an album of prayers, The King is an album of curses,” Anjimile said in a previous press release.
In 2021 Anjimile announced that he had signed to 4AD and has shared his debut single for the label, “Stranger,” which is not featured on The King.
Read our interview with Anjimile on Giver Taker, and check out our podcast interview with him, where he discusses the Reunion EP.
Anjimile Tour Dates:
9/09 - Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch
9/28 - Montreal, CA - POP Montreal
11/3—4 - Reykjavik, IS - Iceland Airwaves
11/07 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Zonzij
11/10 - Paris, FR - Pitchfork Paris
11/11 - London, UK - Pitchfork London
12/01 - Winston-Salem, NC - SECCA
12/02 - Washington, DC - DC9
12/03 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA
12/05 - Brooklyn, NY - Public Records
12/07 - Kingtson, NY - Tubby’s
12/08 - Boston, MA - ICA
12/10 - Toronto, ON - The Drake
12/12 - Chicago, IL - Schubas
12/13 - Lexington, KY - The Burl
