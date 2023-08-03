News

Annie Hart (of Au Revoir Simone) Releases Album ‘Weight Of A Wave’ And New Video for "Boy You Got Me Good"

Photography by Sebastian Kim



Annie Hart ( formerly of Au Revoir Simone) releases her fourth full-length studio album, The Weight of A Wave, via Uninhabitable Mansions. She’s also playing an in-store at Rough Trade NYC on 4th August to celebrate. The album promises that her “minimal pop songs” will “explore the fringes of new wave, pop, and ambient music;”

Hart’s career began in 2003 when she entered the electropop scene as a member of Au Revoir Simone. Their synthesizer-driven tunes were prominently featured in movies, commercials, and hit TV shows like Grey’s Anatomy and David Lynch’s 2017 revival of Twin Peaks (the band also appeared on the show).

In 2017, Hart embarked on a solo endeavour with the release of her debut album, Impossible Accomplice, whose tracks appeared in popular TV shows such as Marvel’s The Runaways, Trinkets, The Fosters, and the Naomi Watts-led Gypsy. Venturing further into her artistic evolution, Hart stepped into the film industry in 2020, composing scores for several feature films, including IFC’s Olympic Dreams and Universal’s Banana Split. As a solo artist, she has shared the stage with renowned artists like Fred Armisen, Alexis Taylor of Hot Chip, Delicate Steve, Saint Etienne, Voxtrot, and Marissa Nadler.

The album arrives with this slightly disturbing video! featuring album opener “Boy You Got Me Good”



Mon-Aug 7 North Adams, MA Tourists (Free!)

Tue-Aug 8 Kingston, NY Tubby’s

Sat-Aug 12 Anchorage, AK Wendy Williamson Auditorium

Wed-Aug 16 Washington DC Comet Ping Pong

Thu-Aug 17 Philadelphia, PA The Dolphin

Fri-Aug 18 Brooklyn, NY TV Eye

Tue-Aug 22 Seattle, WA Here-After

Wed-Aug 23 Portland, OR Missippi Studios



Fri-Aug 25 San Francisco, CA Cafe du Nord

Sat-Aug 26 Los Angeles, CA Zebulon





