Another Michael Announce Two Albums, Share New Songs “Angel” and “Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down” Wishes to Fulfill Due Out September 22, Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down Due Out Winter 2024 via Run For Cover

Photography by Juliette Boulay



Guitar pop band, Another Michael, have announced the release of two new albums, Wishes to Fulfill, which is due out September 22 and Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down, which is due out early 2024, both via Run For Cover. The duo have also shared two new songs, Wishes to Fulfill track “Angel,” which is accompanied by a music video, and the second album’s title track, “Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down.” Another Michael also has a handful of fall tour dates ahead of them. Below, listen to the singles followed by Wishes to Fullfill’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as upcoming tour dates.



These two albums were born from a three-year stretch of songwriting. They highlight deep personal relationships between a listener and a song they truly connect with. “Music is a medium of communication,” explains bassist/co-producer Nick Sebastiano. “It’s not a purposeful decision to talk about music in our songs but it just inherently means so much to us. If something makes your heart sing, the audience is going to hear it.”



Vocalist/songwriter Michael Doherty adds: “I think good songs are just ones you can find yourself bringing with you all your life no matter where it takes you.”



Another Michael’s last album was 2021’s New Music and Big Pop.

Wishes to Fulfill Tracklist:

1. Guitars

2. Candle

3. Angel

4. Baseball Player

5. Research

6. Water Pressure

7. Common Ground

8. Wishes to Fulfill

9. Piano Lessons



Another Michael Tour Dates:





07/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Love City Brewing ^

10/19 - Omaha @ Reverb *

10/21 - Denver @ Globe Hall *

10/22 - Salt Lake City @ Kilby Court *

10/24 - Seattle @ Madame Lou’s *

10/25 - Portland @ Mississippi Studios *

10/27 - San Francisco @ Cafe Du Nord *

10/28 - Los Angeles @ Lodge Room *

10/29 - San Diego @ The Loft at UCSD *

10/30 - Santa Ana @ Constellation Room *

10/31 - Phoenix @ Valley Bar *

11/02 - San Antonio @ Paper Tiger Small Room *

11/03 - Austin @ Empire Control Room *

11/04 - Dallas @ Club Dada *



^ w/ Wild Pink

* w/ Ratboys



