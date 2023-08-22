News

Another Sky Release “Burn The Way” Follows Singles “Psychopath” And “A Feeling”

Photography by Darina



After a three-year absence, Another Sky release their third single this year in the shape of “Burn The Way” continuing to embrace a “heavier” sound since returning.

Vocalist Catrin Vincent says of the track: “Burn The Way” was written after a conversation with someone in denial about climate change. It’s about the feeling of being powerless and having to run from someone’s behaviour before you take on their reality.

As much as anger is a difficult, complicated emotion, it’s sometimes the first step towards survival. Climate change is coming for everyone. No one can wait it out in the trees. Sometimes anger burns the way. We also wrote it after supporting Biffy Clyro which completely gave us a new perspective on live performance. We played it a few times on our last tour and it’s the first time we’ve had a mosh pit at any of our shows.”

In their three-year absence, the band (Vincent, Jack Gilbert, Naomi Le Dune & Max Doohan) have not only been writing and producing new music but have built a brand-new studio from scratch in the crypt of a Church. The promising new of more new music soon having signed signing to Republic Records in the US. “Who knew a song in 5/4 timing [‘Psychopath’] would get you signed to a US major label?” quipped Vincent. The band continues to work with Fiction Records in the rest of the world.

Live Dates:

8th November - Lafayette, London.



