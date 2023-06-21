News

Aphex Twin Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f” Blackbox Life Recorder 21f/ In a Room7 F760 Due Out July 28 via Warp





Aphex Twin (the alias of producer Richard D. James) has announced the release of his new EP, Blackbox Life Recorder 21f/ In a Room7 F760, and shared its partial title track, “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f.” The EP is due out July 28 via Warp. Listen to the song below followed by the EP’s tracklist.

While this is Aphex Twin’s first new music in five years, he hasn’t stopped performing. During a set in Barcelona last week, a post from his twitter account instructed attendees to “LOOK OUT FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL IN SONAR +D PROJECT AREA AND AT THE MERCH DESK.” According to Pitchfork, there were posters put up around LA and London depicting the same QR code which led to an augmented reality app called YXBoZXh0d2lu where music and visuals play.

Aphex Twin’s last music release was his 2018 EP T69 Collapse.

Check out our review of his album, Syro.

Blackbox Life Recorder 21f/ In a Room7 F760 Tracklist:

1. Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

2. Zin2 Test5

3. In a Room7 F760

4. Blackbox Life Recorder 22 [Parallax Mix]

