News

All





Arab Strap Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Bliss” I’m totally fine with it don’t give a fuck anymore Due Out May 10 via Rock Action

Photography by Arab Strap



Scottish duo Arab Strap (Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton) have announced a new album, I’m totally fine with it don’t give a fuck anymore, and shared its first single, “Bliss.” They’ve also announced some UK tour dates. The album is due out May 10 via Rock Action. Watch the “Bliss” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

I’m totally fine with it don’t give a fuck anymore is supposed to be written with two yellow thumbs up emojis, one between “it” and “don’t” and another at the end of the title, but for technical reasons we can’t include the emojis on our website.

The album follows their 2021 comeback album, As Days Get Dark, and their 2022 single, “Aphelion.”

Moffat had this to say about “Bliss” in a press release: “It’s about women being terrorized online; it’s about cowardice and bigotry. It’s about how we expose ourselves on social platforms while hiding alone at home. But you can dance to it too!”

As Days Get Dark was Arab Strap’s first album in almost 16 years (stream it here). Also, read our review of the album and our My Firsts interview with Middleton. The album made our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list.

The band’s album before As Days Get Dark was 2005’s The Last Romance. Arab Strap were interviewed in Under the Radar’s very first print issue in 2001, for The Red Thread, an album released the same year.

Arab Strap recently did a tour in honor of the 25th anniversary of their 1998 album Philophobia, but are looking forward to performing the more energetic songs from the new album. “The [Philophobia] tour’s been fun, but I’ll be glad it’s over so we can move on,” says Middleton.

Moffat adds: “The Philophobia gigs have been a way of saying goodbye to the old us. It was a very gentle, quiet tour, so I expect this year we’ll just be playing banger after banger—I think we’ve earned the right to make some noise now.”

I’m totally fine with it don’t give a fuck anymore Tracklist:

1. Allatonceness

2. Bliss

3. Sociometer Blues

4. Hide Your Fires

5. Summer Season

6. Molehills

7. Strawberry Moon

8. You’re Not There

9. Haven’t You Heard

10. Safe & Well

11. Dreg Queen

12. Turn Off the Light

Arab Strap Tour Dates: May 20th - The Brickyard, Carlisle

May 21st - Fire Station, Sunderland

May 22nd - Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

May 23rd - Lantern, Bristol

May 24th - Koko, London

May 25th - Gorilla, Manchester

May 26th - Brudenell, Leeds

Sept 21st - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.