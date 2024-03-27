News

Arab Strap Share Video for New Song “Strawberry Moon” I’m totally fine with it don’t give a fuck anymore Due Out May 10 via Rock Action

Photography by Marilena Vlachopoulou



Scottish duo Arab Strap (Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton) are releasing a new album, I’m totally fine with it don’t give a fuck anymore, on May 10 via Rock Action. Now they have shared its third single, “Strawberry Moon,” via a horror-themed music video. Watch it below.

Moffat had this to say about “Strawberry Moon” in a press release: “Lyrically, it’s maybe the most personal song on the album. About a period when I wasn’t doing very well, both mentally and physically. I was walking with a cane and in pain most of the time, and drowning my sorrows too, trapped at home and watching the phases of the moon through a window. The moon always seems to pop up in my lyrics, and the song’s a sort of secular hymn in praise of her constant change. She’s always a comfort, always hopeful, and always makes me smile.”

David Arthur directed the video (Moffat previously worked with him on the film Where You’re Meant to Be) and it’s the first Arab Strap video in almost 25 years to feature both members together. “Aye, it’s been a while,” Moffat confirms. “So we thought we should go all out—costumes, make-up, special effects, acting, mobility scooter, and all.”

Previously Arab Strap shared the album’s first single, “Bliss,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Allatonceness.”

I’m totally fine with it don’t give a fuck anymore is supposed to be written with two yellow thumbs up emojis, one between “it” and “don’t” and another at the end of the title, but for technical reasons we can’t include the emojis on our website.

The album follows their 2021 comeback album, As Days Get Dark, and their 2022 single, “Aphelion.”

As Days Get Dark was Arab Strap’s first album in almost 16 years (stream it here). Also, read our review of the album and our My Firsts interview with Middleton. The album made our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list.

The band’s album before As Days Get Dark was 2005’s The Last Romance. Arab Strap were interviewed in Under the Radar’s very first print issue in 2001, for The Red Thread, an album released the same year.

Arab Strap recently did a tour in honor of the 25th anniversary of their 1998 album Philophobia, but are looking forward to performing the more energetic songs from the new album. “The [Philophobia] tour’s been fun, but I’ll be glad it’s over so we can move on,” says Middleton.

Moffat adds: “The Philophobia gigs have been a way of saying goodbye to the old us. It was a very gentle, quiet tour, so I expect this year we’ll just be playing banger after banger—I think we’ve earned the right to make some noise now.”

Arab Strap Tour Dates:

May 20th - The Brickyard, Carlisle

May 21st - Fire Station, Sunderland

May 22nd - Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

May 23rd - Lantern, Bristol

May 24th - Koko, London

May 25th - Gorilla, Manchester

May 26th - Brudenell, Leeds

May 30th - Primavera Sound, Barcelona

May 31st - Reithalle, Kaserne, Basel, Switzerland

June 20th - Rocca Medievale, Castiglione del Lago, Italy

June 21st - Botanique Bologna, Bologna, Italy

June 22nd - Triennale Milano Teatro, Milan, Italy

Sept 11th - Empire, Belfast

Sept 12th - Dolans, Limerick

Sept 13th - Roisin Dubh, Galway

Sept 14th - Whelans’, Dublin

Sept 16th - The Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Sept 17th - Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

Sept 18th - La Belle Angèle, Edinburgh

Sept 19th - The Venue, Dumfries

Sept 20th - MAC Arts, Galashiels

Sept 21st - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

