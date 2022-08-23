News

Archers of Loaf Share Video for New Song “Screaming Undercover” Reason in Decline Due Out October 21 via Merge

Photography by Kate Fix



Archers of Loaf are releasing their first new album in 24 years, Reason in Decline, on October 21 via Merge. Now they have shared a new song from it, “Screaming Undercover,” via an animated video for it. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Singer/guitarist Eric Bachmann had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘Screaming Undercover’ is definitely the heart of the new record. It came out quickly and it was the first lyric I actually finished for this collection of songs. I felt good after it had been written because I finally knew the point of view from which I could write more Archers songs. It had an urgent frustration in it that expressed what we were all feeling towards what the pandemic had taken from us, as well as the anger I felt personally towards the Trump administration and its dysfunctional embrace of anti-intellectualism, which unfortunately still seems to be infecting the culture and political climate.”

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “In the Surface Noise,” via a video for it.

In a previous press release, Bachmann said, regarding the album: “What I really think about going back to the Archers and doing a new record is that the three other members of this band are awesome. It’s not about responding to the past or whatever our bullshit legacy is. I just wanted to work with these guys because I knew the chemistry we had and that we still have. I knew that was rare.”

Archers of Loaf 2022 Tour Dates:

Nov 29 – Ottobar – Baltimore, MD

Nov 30 – Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

Dec 1 – The Sinclair – Boston, MA

Dec 2 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY

Dec 3 – The Broadberry – Richmond, VA

Dec 4 – Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC

