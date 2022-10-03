News

Arctic Monkeys Announce 2023 North American Tour, Fontaines D.C. to Support The Car Due Out October 21 via Domino

Photography by Zackery Michael



Arctic Monkeys are releasing a new album, The Car, on October 21 via Domino. Now they have announced a 2023 North American tour, with Fontaines D.C. as the support act. We hope you like to plan ahead however, as most of the shows are next September, almost a year away. The general onsale starts this Friday, October 7, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales.

Previously Arctic Monkeys shared The Car’s first single, the string-backed ballad (and album opener) “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” via a video for the song directed by frontman Alex Turner. “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its second single, “Body Paint,” which also made our Songs of the Week list. Then they performed “Body Paint” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Car is the follow-up to 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. It’s the band’s seventh album and all the songs were written by frontman Alex Turner. James Ford produced the new album, which was recorded at Butley Priory, Suffolk, RAK Studios, London, and La Frette, Paris.

A previous press release described the album like so: “The Car finds Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career.”

The deluxe LP version of the album, only available from the band’s website, will be available on “limited gray vinyl with a tip on sleeve and mounted gloss cover image.” The album will also be released on standard LP, CD, cassette, and digitally.

Arctic Monkeys’ complete lineup is Jamie Cook, Matt Helders, Nick O’Malley, and Alex Turner.

Read our 2013 print magazine interview with Arctic Monkeys on AM.

Read our 2013 digital magazine Q&A interview with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner on AM.

Fontaines D.C. are an Irish post-punk five-piece. Their most recent album, Skinty Fia, came out earlier this year via Partisan.

Arctic Monkeys Tour Dates:

New North American Tour Dates:



Friday, August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Sunday, August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Saturday, September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

Thursday, September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Friday, September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Saturday, September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Monday, September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Friday, September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Saturday, September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Monday, September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Friday, September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

Sunday, September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Friday, September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum



Previously Announced Tour Dates:



2022:



November 4 - Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

November 5 - Primavera Sound, São Paulo, Brazil

November 8 - Pedreira Paulo Leminsk, Curitiba, Brazil

November 10 - Kilk Fest, Asunción, Paraguay

November 12 - Primavera Sound, Santiago de Chile, Chile

November 13 - Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, Argentina

November 15 - Arena 1, Lima, Peru

November 17 - Coliseo Live, Bogota, Colombia

November 19 - Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, Mexico

December 29 - Lost Paradise, Sydney, Australia

December 31 - Falls Festival VIC, Murron (Victoria), Australia



2023:



January 2, 2023 - Falls Festival NSW, Yelgun, Australia

January 4, 2023 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

January 5, 2023 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

January 6, 2023 - Heaps Good Festival, Adelaide, Australia

January 8, 2023 - Falls Festival WA, Perth, Australia

January 11, 2023 - Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia

January 14, 2023 - The Domain, Sydney, Australia

May 29, 2023 - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

May 31, 2023 - Building Society Arena, Coventry

June 2, 2023 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

June 3, 2023 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

June 5, 2023 - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

June 7, 2023 - Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

June 9, 2023 - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

June 10, 2023 - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

June 12, 2023 - Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

June 14, 2023 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

June 16, 2023 - Emirates Stadium, London

June 17, 2023 - Emirates Stadium, London

June 20, 2023 - Malahide Castle, Dublin

June 25, 2023 - Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

