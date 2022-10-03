Arctic Monkeys Announce 2023 North American Tour, Fontaines D.C. to Support
The Car Due Out October 21 via Domino
Oct 03, 2022
Arctic Monkeys are releasing a new album, The Car, on October 21 via Domino. Now they have announced a 2023 North American tour, with Fontaines D.C. as the support act. We hope you like to plan ahead however, as most of the shows are next September, almost a year away. The general onsale starts this Friday, October 7, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales.
Previously Arctic Monkeys shared The Car’s first single, the string-backed ballad (and album opener) “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” via a video for the song directed by frontman Alex Turner. “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its second single, “Body Paint,” which also made our Songs of the Week list. Then they performed “Body Paint” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The Car is the follow-up to 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. It’s the band’s seventh album and all the songs were written by frontman Alex Turner. James Ford produced the new album, which was recorded at Butley Priory, Suffolk, RAK Studios, London, and La Frette, Paris.
A previous press release described the album like so: “The Car finds Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career.”
The deluxe LP version of the album, only available from the band’s website, will be available on “limited gray vinyl with a tip on sleeve and mounted gloss cover image.” The album will also be released on standard LP, CD, cassette, and digitally.
Arctic Monkeys’ complete lineup is Jamie Cook, Matt Helders, Nick O’Malley, and Alex Turner.
Fontaines D.C. are an Irish post-punk five-piece. Their most recent album, Skinty Fia, came out earlier this year via Partisan.
Arctic Monkeys Tour Dates:
New North American Tour Dates:
Friday, August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Sunday, August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Saturday, September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Tuesday, September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
Thursday, September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Friday, September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Saturday, September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Monday, September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Friday, September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Saturday, September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Monday, September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wednesday, September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Friday, September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Saturday, September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
Sunday, September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tuesday, September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Friday, September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum
Previously Announced Tour Dates:
2022:
November 4 - Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
November 5 - Primavera Sound, São Paulo, Brazil
November 8 - Pedreira Paulo Leminsk, Curitiba, Brazil
November 10 - Kilk Fest, Asunción, Paraguay
November 12 - Primavera Sound, Santiago de Chile, Chile
November 13 - Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, Argentina
November 15 - Arena 1, Lima, Peru
November 17 - Coliseo Live, Bogota, Colombia
November 19 - Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, Mexico
December 29 - Lost Paradise, Sydney, Australia
December 31 - Falls Festival VIC, Murron (Victoria), Australia
2023:
January 2, 2023 - Falls Festival NSW, Yelgun, Australia
January 4, 2023 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia
January 5, 2023 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia
January 6, 2023 - Heaps Good Festival, Adelaide, Australia
January 8, 2023 - Falls Festival WA, Perth, Australia
January 11, 2023 - Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia
January 14, 2023 - The Domain, Sydney, Australia
May 29, 2023 - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
May 31, 2023 - Building Society Arena, Coventry
June 2, 2023 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
June 3, 2023 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
June 5, 2023 - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
June 7, 2023 - Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
June 9, 2023 - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
June 10, 2023 - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
June 12, 2023 - Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
June 14, 2023 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
June 16, 2023 - Emirates Stadium, London
June 17, 2023 - Emirates Stadium, London
June 20, 2023 - Malahide Castle, Dublin
June 25, 2023 - Bellahouston Park, Glasgow
