Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album For Release This Fall The Car Due Out October 21 via Domino

Photography by Zackery Michael



Arctic Monkeys have announced a new album, The Car. It’s due out October 21 via Domino. No new music from the album has been shared yet, but below you can check out The Car’s tracklist and cover art, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The Car is the follow-up to 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. It’s the band’s seventh album and all the songs were written by frontman Alex Turner. James Ford produced the new album, which was recorded at Butley Priory, Suffolk, RAK Studios, London, and La Frette, Paris.

A press release describes the album like so: “The Car finds Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career.”

The deluxe LP version of the album, only available from the band’s website, will be available on “limited gray vinyl with a tip on sleeve and mounted gloss cover image.” The album will also be released on standard LP, CD, cassette, and digitally.

Arctic Monkeys’ complete lineup is Jamie Cook, Matt Helders, Nick O’Malley, and Alex Turner.

The Car Tracklist:

1. There’d Better Be A Mirrorball

2. I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am

3. Sculptures Of Anything Goes

4. Jet Skis On The Moat

5. Body Paint

6. The Car

7. Big Ideas

8. Hello You

9. Mr Schwartz

10. Perfect Sense

Arctic Monkeys Tour Dates:

August 2022:



August 25 - Rock En Seine, Paris, France

August 27 - Reading Festival, UK

August 28 - Leeds Festival, UK



September 2022:



September 1 - Cala Mijas Festival, Malaga, Spain

September 2 - Kalorama, Lisbon, Portugal

September 4 - Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Ireland

September 16 - Life Is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas, Nevada, US

September 18 - Primavera Sound, Los Angeles, California, US



November 2022:



November 4 - Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

November 5 - Primavera Sound, São Paulo, Brazil

November 8 - Pedreira Paulo Leminsk, Curitiba, Brazil

November 10 - Kilk Fest, Asunción, Paraguay

November 12 - Primavera Sound, Santiago de Chile, Chile

November 13 - Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, Argentina

November 15 - Arena 1, Lima, Peru

November 17 - Coliseo Live, Bogota, Colombia

November 19 - Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, Mexico



December 2022:



December 29 - Lost Paradise, Sydney, Australia

December 31 - Falls Festival VIC, Murron (Victoria), Australia



January 2022:



January 2 - Falls Festival NSW, Yelgun, Australia

January 4 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

January 5 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

January 6 - Heaps Good Festival, Adelaide, Australia

January 8 - Falls Festival WA, Perth, Australia

January 11 - Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia

January 14 - The Domain, Sydney, Australia

