Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album For Release This Fall
The Car Due Out October 21 via Domino
Aug 24, 2022
Photography by Zackery Michael
Arctic Monkeys have announced a new album, The Car. It’s due out October 21 via Domino. No new music from the album has been shared yet, but below you can check out The Car’s tracklist and cover art, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
The Car is the follow-up to 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. It’s the band’s seventh album and all the songs were written by frontman Alex Turner. James Ford produced the new album, which was recorded at Butley Priory, Suffolk, RAK Studios, London, and La Frette, Paris.
A press release describes the album like so: “The Car finds Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career.”
The deluxe LP version of the album, only available from the band’s website, will be available on “limited gray vinyl with a tip on sleeve and mounted gloss cover image.” The album will also be released on standard LP, CD, cassette, and digitally.
Arctic Monkeys’ complete lineup is Jamie Cook, Matt Helders, Nick O’Malley, and Alex Turner.
Read our 2013 print magazine interview with Arctic Monkeys on AM.
Read our 2013 digital magazine Q&A interview with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner on AM.
The Car Tracklist:
1. There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
2. I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am
3. Sculptures Of Anything Goes
4. Jet Skis On The Moat
5. Body Paint
6. The Car
7. Big Ideas
8. Hello You
9. Mr Schwartz
10. Perfect Sense
Arctic Monkeys Tour Dates:
August 2022:
August 25 - Rock En Seine, Paris, France
August 27 - Reading Festival, UK
August 28 - Leeds Festival, UK
September 2022:
September 1 - Cala Mijas Festival, Malaga, Spain
September 2 - Kalorama, Lisbon, Portugal
September 4 - Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Ireland
September 16 - Life Is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas, Nevada, US
September 18 - Primavera Sound, Los Angeles, California, US
November 2022:
November 4 - Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
November 5 - Primavera Sound, São Paulo, Brazil
November 8 - Pedreira Paulo Leminsk, Curitiba, Brazil
November 10 - Kilk Fest, Asunción, Paraguay
November 12 - Primavera Sound, Santiago de Chile, Chile
November 13 - Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, Argentina
November 15 - Arena 1, Lima, Peru
November 17 - Coliseo Live, Bogota, Colombia
November 19 - Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, Mexico
December 2022:
December 29 - Lost Paradise, Sydney, Australia
December 31 - Falls Festival VIC, Murron (Victoria), Australia
January 2022:
January 2 - Falls Festival NSW, Yelgun, Australia
January 4 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia
January 5 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia
January 6 - Heaps Good Festival, Adelaide, Australia
January 8 - Falls Festival WA, Perth, Australia
January 11 - Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia
January 14 - The Domain, Sydney, Australia
