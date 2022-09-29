Arctic Monkeys Share Cinematic Video for New Song “Body Paint”

News

Arctic Monkeys are releasing a new album, The Car, on October 21 via Domino. Now they have shared its second single, “Body Paint,” via a cinematic video for the new song. Brook Linder directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates. The band will be performing “Body Paint” tonight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Previously the British band shared The Car’s first single, the string-backed ballad (and album opener) “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” via a video for the song directed by frontman Alex Turner. “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

The Car is the follow-up to 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. It’s the band’s seventh album and all the songs were written by frontman Alex Turner. James Ford produced the new album, which was recorded at Butley Priory, Suffolk, RAK Studios, London, and La Frette, Paris.

A previous press release described the album like so: “The Car finds Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career.”

The deluxe LP version of the album, only available from the band’s website, will be available on “limited gray vinyl with a tip on sleeve and mounted gloss cover image.” The album will also be released on standard LP, CD, cassette, and digitally.

Arctic Monkeys’ complete lineup is Jamie Cook, Matt Helders, Nick O’Malley, and Alex Turner.

Read our 2013 print magazine interview with Arctic Monkeys on AM.

Read our 2013 digital magazine Q&A interview with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner on AM.

Arctic Monkeys Tour Dates:

2022:



November 4 - Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

November 5 - Primavera Sound, São Paulo, Brazil

November 8 - Pedreira Paulo Leminsk, Curitiba, Brazil

November 10 - Kilk Fest, Asunción, Paraguay

November 12 - Primavera Sound, Santiago de Chile, Chile

November 13 - Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, Argentina

November 15 - Arena 1, Lima, Peru

November 17 - Coliseo Live, Bogota, Colombia

November 19 - Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, Mexico

December 29 - Lost Paradise, Sydney, Australia

December 31 - Falls Festival VIC, Murron (Victoria), Australia



2023:



January 2, 2023 - Falls Festival NSW, Yelgun, Australia

January 4, 2023 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

January 5, 2023 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

January 6, 2023 - Heaps Good Festival, Adelaide, Australia

January 8, 2023 - Falls Festival WA, Perth, Australia

January 11, 2023 - Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia

January 14, 2023 - The Domain, Sydney, Australia

May 29, 2023 - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

May 31, 2023 - Building Society Arena, Coventry

June 2, 2023 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

June 3, 2023 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

June 5, 2023 - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

June 7, 2023 - Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

June 9, 2023 - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

June 10, 2023 - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

June 12, 2023 - Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

June 14, 2023 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

June 16, 2023 - Emirates Stadium, London

June 17, 2023 - Emirates Stadium, London

June 20, 2023 - Malahide Castle, Dublin

June 25, 2023 - Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

