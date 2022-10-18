Arctic Monkeys Share New Song “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” (Plus Live Video)
The Car Due Out This Friday via Domino
Oct 18, 2022
Photography by Zackery Michael
Arctic Monkeys are releasing a new album, The Car, this Friday via Domino. Now they have shared its third single, “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.” The band have also shared a live video of them performing the song at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. Ben Chappell and Zackery Michael directed the video. Check out both the studio and live versions below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Previously Arctic Monkeys shared The Car’s first single, the string-backed ballad (and album opener) “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” via a video for the song directed by frontman Alex Turner. “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its second single, “Body Paint,” which also made our Songs of the Week list. Then they performed “Body Paint” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then they announced a 2023 North American tour, with Fontaines D.C. as the support act.
The Car is the follow-up to 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. It’s the band’s seventh album and all the songs were written by frontman Alex Turner. James Ford produced the new album, which was recorded at Butley Priory, Suffolk, RAK Studios, London, and La Frette, Paris.
A previous press release described the album like so: “The Car finds Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career.”
The deluxe LP version of the album, only available from the band’s website, will be available on “limited gray vinyl with a tip on sleeve and mounted gloss cover image.” The album will also be released on standard LP, CD, cassette, and digitally.
Arctic Monkeys’ complete lineup is Jamie Cook, Matt Helders, Nick O’Malley, and Alex Turner.
Read our 2013 print magazine interview with Arctic Monkeys on AM.
Read our 2013 digital magazine Q&A interview with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner on AM.
Arctic Monkeys Tour Dates:
NOVEMBER/DECEMBER 2022:
November 4, 2022 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Jeunesse Arena
November 5, 2022 - São Paulo, Brazil - Primavera Sound
November 8, 2022 - Curitiba, Brazil - Pedreira Paulo Leminsk
November 10, 2022 - Asunción, Paraguay - Kilk Fest
November 12, 2022 - Santiago de Chile, Chile - Primavera Sound
November 13, 2022 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Primavera Sound
November 15, 2022 - Lima, Peru - Arena 1
November 17, 2022 - Bogota, Colombia - Coliseo Live
November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital Festival
December 28 - Jan 1, 2023 - Glenworth Valley, Australia - Los Paradise
JANUARY 2023:
January 2, 2023 - Yelgun, Australia - Falls Festival NSW
January 4, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl
January 5, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl
January 6, 2023 - Adelaide, Australia - Heaps Good Festival
January 8, 2023 - Perth, Australia - Falls Festival WA
January 11, 2023 - Brisbane, AU - Riverstage
January 14, 2023 - Sydney, AU - The Domain
APRIL 2023:
April 24, 2023 - Linz, Austria - Tipsarena
April 25, 2023 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
April 27, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
April 29, 2023 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
April 30, 2023 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
MAY 2023:
May 2, 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
May 3, 2023 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Areana
May 5, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
May 6, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
May 8, 2023 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
May 9, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
May 10, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
May 29, 2023 - Bristol, UK - Ashton Gate Stadium
May 31, 2023 - Coventry, UK - Building Society Arena
JUNE 2023:
June 2, 2023 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford
June 3, 2023 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford
June 5, 2023 - Middlesbrough, UK - Riverside Stadium
June 7, 2023 - Norwich, UK - Carrow Road Stadium
June 9, 2023 - Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park
June 10, 2023 - Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park
June 12, 2023 - Swansea, UK - Swansea.com Stadium
June 14, 2023 - Southampton, UK - The Ageas Bowl
June 16, 2023 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium
June 17, 2023 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium
June 18, 2023 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium
June 20, 2023 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle
June 25, 2023 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park
AUGUST 2023:
August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
August 26, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center
August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER 2023:
September 1, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
September 13, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 19, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum
September 30, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum
October 1, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum
