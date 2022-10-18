News

Arctic Monkeys Share New Song “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” (Plus Live Video) The Car Due Out This Friday via Domino

Photography by Zackery Michael



Arctic Monkeys are releasing a new album, The Car, this Friday via Domino. Now they have shared its third single, “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.” The band have also shared a live video of them performing the song at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. Ben Chappell and Zackery Michael directed the video. Check out both the studio and live versions below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously Arctic Monkeys shared The Car’s first single, the string-backed ballad (and album opener) “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” via a video for the song directed by frontman Alex Turner. “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its second single, “Body Paint,” which also made our Songs of the Week list. Then they performed “Body Paint” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then they announced a 2023 North American tour, with Fontaines D.C. as the support act.

The Car is the follow-up to 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. It’s the band’s seventh album and all the songs were written by frontman Alex Turner. James Ford produced the new album, which was recorded at Butley Priory, Suffolk, RAK Studios, London, and La Frette, Paris.

A previous press release described the album like so: “The Car finds Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career.”

The deluxe LP version of the album, only available from the band’s website, will be available on “limited gray vinyl with a tip on sleeve and mounted gloss cover image.” The album will also be released on standard LP, CD, cassette, and digitally.

Arctic Monkeys’ complete lineup is Jamie Cook, Matt Helders, Nick O’Malley, and Alex Turner.

Read our 2013 print magazine interview with Arctic Monkeys on AM.

Read our 2013 digital magazine Q&A interview with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner on AM.

Arctic Monkeys Tour Dates:

NOVEMBER/DECEMBER 2022:



November 4, 2022 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Jeunesse Arena

November 5, 2022 - São Paulo, Brazil - Primavera Sound

November 8, 2022 - Curitiba, Brazil - Pedreira Paulo Leminsk

November 10, 2022 - Asunción, Paraguay - Kilk Fest

November 12, 2022 - Santiago de Chile, Chile - Primavera Sound

November 13, 2022 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Primavera Sound

November 15, 2022 - Lima, Peru - Arena 1

November 17, 2022 - Bogota, Colombia - Coliseo Live

November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital Festival

December 28 - Jan 1, 2023 - Glenworth Valley, Australia - Los Paradise



JANUARY 2023:



January 2, 2023 - Yelgun, Australia - Falls Festival NSW

January 4, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl

January 5, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl

January 6, 2023 - Adelaide, Australia - Heaps Good Festival

January 8, 2023 - Perth, Australia - Falls Festival WA

January 11, 2023 - Brisbane, AU - Riverstage

January 14, 2023 - Sydney, AU - The Domain



APRIL 2023:



April 24, 2023 - Linz, Austria - Tipsarena

April 25, 2023 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

April 27, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

April 29, 2023 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

April 30, 2023 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum



MAY 2023:



May 2, 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 3, 2023 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Areana

May 5, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

May 6, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

May 8, 2023 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

May 9, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

May 10, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

May 29, 2023 - Bristol, UK - Ashton Gate Stadium

May 31, 2023 - Coventry, UK - Building Society Arena



JUNE 2023:



June 2, 2023 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford

June 3, 2023 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford

June 5, 2023 - Middlesbrough, UK - Riverside Stadium

June 7, 2023 - Norwich, UK - Carrow Road Stadium

June 9, 2023 - Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park

June 10, 2023 - Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park

June 12, 2023 - Swansea, UK - Swansea.com Stadium

June 14, 2023 - Southampton, UK - The Ageas Bowl

June 16, 2023 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium

June 17, 2023 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium

June 18, 2023 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium

June 20, 2023 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle

June 25, 2023 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park



AUGUST 2023:



August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

August 26, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage



SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER 2023:



September 1, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

September 13, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 19, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum

September 30, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum

October 1, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum

