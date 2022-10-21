News

Arctic Monkeys - Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It YouTube Livestream of Recent Brooklyn Concert Announced

Photography by Zackery Michael



Arctic Monkeys have released a new album, The Car, today via Domino. They have also announced a YouTube livestream of a 45-minute performance which they gave at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn last month. It will premiere on Sunday, October 23 at 8 p.m. EST. Read our review of the new album here and stream it below.

The Car is the follow-up to 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. It’s the band’s seventh album. All of the songs were written by frontman Alex Turner and it was produced by James Ford.

