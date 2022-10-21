 Arctic Monkeys - Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, October 21st, 2022  
Subscribe

Arctic Monkeys - Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It

YouTube Livestream of Recent Brooklyn Concert Announced

Oct 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Zackery Michael
Bookmark and Share


Arctic Monkeys have released a new album, The Car, today via Domino. They have also announced a YouTube livestream of a 45-minute performance which they gave at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn last month. It will premiere on Sunday, October 23 at 8 p.m. EST. Read our review of the new album here and stream it below.

The Car is the follow-up to 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. It’s the band’s seventh album. All of the songs were written by frontman Alex Turner and it was produced by James Ford.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent