Art Feynman (aka Luke Temple) Announces New Album, Shares New Song “All I Can Do” Be Good The Crazy Boys Due Out November 10 via Western Vinyl

Photography by Aubrey Trinnaman



Art Feynman, the moniker of Here We Go Magic frontman Luke Temple, has announced the release of his new album, Be Good The Crazy Boys, and shared its lead single, “All I Can Do.” Be Good The Crazy Boys is due out November 10 via Western Vinyl. Listen to the new song below followed by the upcoming album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Feynman branches out with Be Good The Crazy Boys, experimenting with shimmering synths and vivid sonic landscapes. Of “All I Can Do,” he says in a press release: “It’s kind of about the butterfly effect we have on our own lives. What seems like a mistake in the past or present may inform some kind of success in the future. We are moved through life by much more than we are consciously aware of and most often only through making the mistake and suffering the consequence can the unconscious become conscious. Hence hindsight is always 20/20.”

The first two Feynman records were crafted in a rural part of Northern California, but Temple relocated to LA with a live in-studio full band to make Be Good The Crazy Boys. He drew inspiration from records such as Grace Jones’ Private Life, Lizzy Mercier Descolux’s Mambo Nassau, and Talking Heads’ Remain in Light.

“To me,” Temple says, “there was a lot of energy that needed to be released as the result of living in isolation for six years. It also seems to speak to a general anxiety we’re all holding, but it’s expressed in a cathartic way.”

In 2020, Temple shared his second studio album as Art Feynman titled, Half Price at 3:30.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In interview with Temple.

Be Good The Crazy Boys Tracklist:

1. Early Signs of Rhythm

2. In CD

3. Therapy at 3pm

4. All I Can Do

5. He Dances Light

6. PASSED OVER

7. Chasing My Life

8. Desperately Free

9. I Do

