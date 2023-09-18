News

Art Feynman (aka Luke Temple) Shares New Song “Early Signs of Rhythm” Be Good the Crazy Boys Due Out November 10 via Western Vinyl

Photography by Aubrey Trinnaman



Art Feynman, the moniker of Here We Go Magic frontman Luke Temple, is releasing a new album, Be Good the Crazy Boys, on November 10 via Western Vinyl. Now he has shared another song from it, “Early Signs of Rhythm.” Listen below.

Previously Temple shared the album’s lead single, “All I Can Do,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He also shared the songs “Passed Over” and “Desperately Free.”

A press release says “Early Signs of Rhythm” “showcases Temple’s twisted takes on Kosmische musik, worldbeat, and art pop, complete with references to Abraxas, a figure of both good and evil in Jungian mythology.” It also mentions Grace Jones and Talking Heads as reference points.

The first two Feynman records were crafted in a rural part of Northern California, but Temple relocated to LA with a live in-studio full band to make Be Good The Crazy Boys.

Temple said of the album in a previous press release: “To me, there was a lot of energy that needed to be released as the result of living in isolation for six years. It also seems to speak to a general anxiety we’re all holding, but it’s expressed in a cathartic way.”

In 2020, Temple shared his second studio album as Art Feynman titled, Half Price at 3:30.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In interview with Temple.

