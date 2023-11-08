News

Art Feynman (aka Luke Temple) Shares Video for New Song “Therapy at 3pm” Be Good The Crazy Boys Due Out This Friday via Western Vinyl

Photography by Aubrey Trinnaman



Art Feynman, the moniker of Here We Go Magic frontman Luke Temple, is releasing a new album, Be Good The Crazy Boys, this Friday via Western Vinyl. Now he has shared another song from it, the frantic “Therapy at 3pm,” via a music video. It’s the final pre-release single from the album. Erren Franklin directed the video, shooting it on reversal B&W regular-8mm film. Watch it below.

Previously Temple shared the album’s lead single, “All I Can Do,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He also shared the songs “Passed Over” and “Desperately Free.” “Early Signs of Rhythm” was the next single and was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

The first two Feynman records were crafted in a rural part of Northern California, but Temple relocated to LA with a live in-studio full band to make Be Good The Crazy Boys.

Temple said of the album in a previous press release: “To me, there was a lot of energy that needed to be released as the result of living in isolation for six years. It also seems to speak to a general anxiety we’re all holding, but it’s expressed in a cathartic way.”

In 2020, Temple shared his second studio album as Art Feynman titled, Half Price at 3:30.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In interview with Temple.

