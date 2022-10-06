 Ásgeir Shares Video For New Single “Borderland” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 6th, 2022  
Subscribe

Ásgeir Shares Video For New Single “Borderland”

Time On My Hand Due Out October 28 via One Little Independent

Oct 04, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Ásgeir has shared a video for his new single “Borderland.” It is the latest single to be released from his forthcoming album, Time On My Hand, which will be out on October 28 via One Little Independent. View the Einar Egils-directed video below.

In a press release, Ásgeir states: “This was the last song to be put on the album and came about pretty spontaneously. I was playing around on an old Memory Moog in the studio and made a loop of some synths and a drum machine, then I improvised some melodies on top of that. When I had the basic layout of the song I got my father to write some words for it. He quickly sent me a lyric in Icelandic—‘á Milli svefns og vöku’—which means between wakefulness and sleep.

“The lyric is about a man that’s between being awake and asleep, dreaming that he’s on his way to paradise to meet his lover. In this sort of hallucinatory state, he can hear her voice talking and singing but he always wakes up before he reaches her. This state is often connected to heightened creativity.”

Video director Egils adds: “When Ásgeir sent me the song, I was immediately inspired to write this story. A love story about an insomniac obsessed with sound. Myself, I’ve been obsessed with certain sound frequencies after I was diagnosed with tinnitus in my ear a few years ago, and even though this ghostly story is not about tinnitus I can relate to this same obsession.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent