Babehoven Share Video For New Single “Often” Light Moving Time Due Out October 28 via Double Double Whammy

Photography by Felix Walworth



Vermont duo Babehoven have shared a video for their new single “Often.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut album, Light Moving Time, which will be out on October 28 via Double Double Whammy. View the Kevin Prince-directed video below.

Vocalist Maya Bon states in a press release: “As time moves forward, I feel the fractures deeper: home, bonds, semblances of familial care that slip away from me. ‘Stand It’ is about trying to push through the challenges to be there for one another, to call out for support, to sift through the losses and find the humanity within the dysfunction.”

Upon announcement of the album in August, Babehoven shared the lead single, “I’m On Your Team.” They later shared the album track “Stand It,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In March, they shared the EP Sunk via Double Double Whammy.

