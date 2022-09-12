Babehoven Share Video For New Single “Stand It”
Light Moving Time Due Out October 28 via Double Double Whammy
Sep 12, 2022
Photography by Felix Walworth
Vermont duo Babehoven have shared a video for their new single “Stand It.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut album, Light Moving Time, which will be out on October 28 via Double Double Whammy. View the video, directed by Babehoven’s Ryan Albert, below.
Vocalist Maya Bon states in a press release: “As time moves forward, I feel the fractures deeper: home, bonds, semblances of familial care that slip away from me. ‘Stand It’ is about trying to push through the challenges to be there for one another, to call out for support, to sift through the losses and find the humanity within the dysfunction.”
Upon announcement of the album in August, Babehoven shared the lead single, “I’m On Your Team.” In March, they shared the EP Sunk via Double Double Whammy.
