Thursday, August 25th, 2022  
Badge Époque Ensemble Share Video for New Single “All Same 2 Each, Each Same 2 All”

Clouds of Joy Due Out September 9 via Telephone Explosion

Aug 25, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Robert Beatty
Toronto’s Badge Époque Ensemble have shared a new single, “All Same 2 Each, Each Same 2 All.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Clouds of Joy, which will be out on September 9 via Telephone Explosion. Listen below

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “Zodiac,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Conspiring With Nature.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

