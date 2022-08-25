News

Badge Époque Ensemble Share Video for New Single “All Same 2 Each, Each Same 2 All” Clouds of Joy Due Out September 9 via Telephone Explosion

Photography by Robert Beatty



Toronto’s Badge Époque Ensemble have shared a new single, “All Same 2 Each, Each Same 2 All.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Clouds of Joy, which will be out on September 9 via Telephone Explosion. Listen below

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “Zodiac,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Conspiring With Nature.”

