Badlands Announces New Album, Shares Video For Lead Single “My Time Will Come Again”
Call to Love Due Out November 18 via RITE
Sep 27, 2022
Photography by John Cowhie
Badlands (aka Catharina Jaunviksna) has announced the release of a new album, Call to Love, which will be out on November 18 via RITE. She has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “My Time Will Come Again.” View the video along with the album’s tracklist and cover art below.
In a press release, Jaunviksna elaborates on the new album: “The soundscape has been crucial in getting my message across; what’s beautiful and vulnerable emerges through imperfection and letting yourself lose control. The record is a call to/for merciless, intuitive love, in an age where love is capitalized and being emotionally unavailable has become a desirable ideal. It’s a tribute to love in all its wonderful, brutal, mean, horny and embarrassing forms.”
Badlands’ previous album, Djinn, came out last year via RITE.
Call to Love Tracklist:
1. My Time Will Come Again
2. See You Get Hurt
3. Doubts
4. Bury You Whole
5. Don’t Walk
6. She’s Acting Just Like A Child
7. Clown
8. I Want Blood
