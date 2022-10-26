 Badlands Shares Video For New Single “Bury You Whole” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 26th, 2022  
Badlands Shares Video For New Single “Bury You Whole”

Call to Love Due Out November 18 via RITE

Oct 26, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by John Cowhie
Badlands (aka Catharina Jaunviksna) has shared a video for her new single, “Bury You Whole.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Call to Love, which will be out on November 18 via RITE. View the video below.

In a press release, Jaunviksna elaborates on the new single: “‘Bury You Whole’ is a track about being stuck in the space where the heart still wants what the mind already knows one can not have, It’s inspired by a teenage reminiscence, working as a memento throughout all stages in life. The video also tries to reflect that. When you are heartbroken, you just drift around aimlessly in a fog and listen to the same songs over and over again, just like when you were 14.”

Badlands previously shared the album track “My Time Will Come Again” upon its announcement. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

Badlands’ previous album, Djinn, came out last year via RITE.

