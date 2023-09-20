News

bar italia Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “my little tony” The Twits Due Out November 3 via Matador

Photography by Steve Gullick



London post-punk trio bar italia have announced a new album, The Twits, their second album of 2023, and shared a new song from it, “my little tony,” via a music video. The Twits is due out November 3 via Matador. Check out “my little tony” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The Twits quickly follows Tracey Denim, a new album the band released in May via Matador (it was the band’s first for the iconic label).

The band features Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi, and Sam Fenton. The trio recorded the album over the course of eight weeks, starting in February 2023. They recorded in a makeshift home studio in Mallorca, Spain. Marta Salogni mixed the album.

Prior to Tracey Denim, the band released two albums, an EP, and several singles over the last two years on Dean Blunt’s World Music label.

The Twits Tracklist:

1. my little tony

2. Real house wibes (desperate house vibes)

3. twist

4. worlds greatest emoter

5. calm down with me

6. Shoo

7. que suprise

8. Hi fiver

9. Brush w Faith

10. glory hunter

11. sounds like you had to be there

12. Jelsy

13. bibs

bar italia Tour Dates: 2023:



Saturday 23rd September / Cork, IE: Seanie Buttons

Sunday 24th September / Dublin, IE: Workman’s Club

Thursday 28th September / Rome, IT : Monk Club

Friday 29th September / Bologna, IT : Covo Club

Saturday 30th September / Turin, IT : Spazio 211

Sunday 1st October / Milan, IT : Biko

Tuesday 31st October / Manchester, UK : YES

Wednesday 1st November / Bristol, UK : The Fleece

Thursday 2nd November / Brighton, UK : Mutations Festival

Friday 3rd November / Leeds, UK : Brudenell Social Club

Saturday 4th November / Glasgow, UK : Room 2

Sunday 5th November / Nottingham, UK : Rough Trade

Monday 6th November / London, UK : Rough Trade East

Tuesday 7th November / London, UK : Village Underground - SOLD OUT

Thursday 9th November / Rennes, FR : Antipode

Saturday 11th November / Paris, FR : Pitchfork Festival

Sunday 12th November / Grenoble, FR : Le Ciel

Monday 13th November / St Gallen, CH: Palace

Wednesday 15th November / Vienna, AT : B72

Thursday 16th November / Schorndorf, DE : Manufaktur

Friday 17th November / Leipzig, DE : TransCentury Update

Saturday 18th November / Hamburg, DE : Molotow Skybar

Sunday 19th November / Berlin, DE : Lido

Monday 20th November / Copenhagen, DK : VEGA

Wednesday 22nd November / Frankfurt, DE : Tanzhaus West

Thursday 23rd November / Rotterdam, NL : Rotown

Friday 24th November / Amsterdam, NL : Bitterzoet

Saturday 25th November / Antwerp, BE : Trix

Sunday 26th November / Brussels, BE : Botanique

Fri-Dec-01 Washington, DC Songbyrd

Sat-Dec-02 Philadelphia, PA First Unitarian Church

Sun-Dec-03 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere

Mon-Dec-04 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Tue-Dec-05 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

Wed-Dec-06 Montreal, QC Sala Rossa

Fri-Dec-08 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

Sat-Dec-09 Detroit, MI The Loving Touch

Sun-Dec-10 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle – SOLD OUT

Mon-Dec-11 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle

Tue-Dec-12 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

Wed-Dec-13 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

Fri-Dec-15 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

Sat-Dec-16 Cleveland, OH Mahall’s

Sun-Dec-17 Pittsburgh, PA Club Cafe



2024:



Wed-Mar-20 Atlanta, GA The Earl

Thu-Mar-21 Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall

Fri-Mar-22 Asheville, NC Eulogy

Mon-Mar-25 Nashville, TN The Blue Room at Third Man Records

Wed-Mar-27 New Orleans, LA Toulouse Theatre

Thu-Mar-28 Houston, TX The Secret Group

Fri-Mar-29 Austin, TX Mohawk

Sat-Mar-30 Dallas, TX Sons of Hermann Hall

Mon-Apr-01 Albuquerque, NM Sister

Mon-Apr-08 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios

Tue-Apr-09 Vancouver, BC Hollywood Theatre

Wed-Apr-10 Seattle, WA Neumos

May 2nd - London, UK - Electric Brixton

