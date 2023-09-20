bar italia Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “my little tony”
The Twits Due Out November 3 via Matador
Sep 19, 2023
Photography by Steve Gullick
London post-punk trio bar italia have announced a new album, The Twits, their second album of 2023, and shared a new song from it, “my little tony,” via a music video. The Twits is due out November 3 via Matador. Check out “my little tony” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
The Twits quickly follows Tracey Denim, a new album the band released in May via Matador (it was the band’s first for the iconic label).
The band features Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi, and Sam Fenton. The trio recorded the album over the course of eight weeks, starting in February 2023. They recorded in a makeshift home studio in Mallorca, Spain. Marta Salogni mixed the album.
Prior to Tracey Denim, the band released two albums, an EP, and several singles over the last two years on Dean Blunt’s World Music label.
The Twits Tracklist:
1. my little tony
2. Real house wibes (desperate house vibes)
3. twist
4. worlds greatest emoter
5. calm down with me
6. Shoo
7. que suprise
8. Hi fiver
9. Brush w Faith
10. glory hunter
11. sounds like you had to be there
12. Jelsy
13. bibs
bar italia Tour Dates: 2023:
Saturday 23rd September / Cork, IE: Seanie Buttons
Sunday 24th September / Dublin, IE: Workman’s Club
Thursday 28th September / Rome, IT : Monk Club
Friday 29th September / Bologna, IT : Covo Club
Saturday 30th September / Turin, IT : Spazio 211
Sunday 1st October / Milan, IT : Biko
Tuesday 31st October / Manchester, UK : YES
Wednesday 1st November / Bristol, UK : The Fleece
Thursday 2nd November / Brighton, UK : Mutations Festival
Friday 3rd November / Leeds, UK : Brudenell Social Club
Saturday 4th November / Glasgow, UK : Room 2
Sunday 5th November / Nottingham, UK : Rough Trade
Monday 6th November / London, UK : Rough Trade East
Tuesday 7th November / London, UK : Village Underground - SOLD OUT
Thursday 9th November / Rennes, FR : Antipode
Saturday 11th November / Paris, FR : Pitchfork Festival
Sunday 12th November / Grenoble, FR : Le Ciel
Monday 13th November / St Gallen, CH: Palace
Wednesday 15th November / Vienna, AT : B72
Thursday 16th November / Schorndorf, DE : Manufaktur
Friday 17th November / Leipzig, DE : TransCentury Update
Saturday 18th November / Hamburg, DE : Molotow Skybar
Sunday 19th November / Berlin, DE : Lido
Monday 20th November / Copenhagen, DK : VEGA
Wednesday 22nd November / Frankfurt, DE : Tanzhaus West
Thursday 23rd November / Rotterdam, NL : Rotown
Friday 24th November / Amsterdam, NL : Bitterzoet
Saturday 25th November / Antwerp, BE : Trix
Sunday 26th November / Brussels, BE : Botanique
Fri-Dec-01 Washington, DC Songbyrd
Sat-Dec-02 Philadelphia, PA First Unitarian Church
Sun-Dec-03 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere
Mon-Dec-04 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom - SOLD OUT
Tue-Dec-05 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall
Wed-Dec-06 Montreal, QC Sala Rossa
Fri-Dec-08 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground
Sat-Dec-09 Detroit, MI The Loving Touch
Sun-Dec-10 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle – SOLD OUT
Mon-Dec-11 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle
Tue-Dec-12 St. Paul, MN Turf Club
Wed-Dec-13 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
Fri-Dec-15 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups
Sat-Dec-16 Cleveland, OH Mahall’s
Sun-Dec-17 Pittsburgh, PA Club Cafe
2024:
Wed-Mar-20 Atlanta, GA The Earl
Thu-Mar-21 Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall
Fri-Mar-22 Asheville, NC Eulogy
Mon-Mar-25 Nashville, TN The Blue Room at Third Man Records
Wed-Mar-27 New Orleans, LA Toulouse Theatre
Thu-Mar-28 Houston, TX The Secret Group
Fri-Mar-29 Austin, TX Mohawk
Sat-Mar-30 Dallas, TX Sons of Hermann Hall
Mon-Apr-01 Albuquerque, NM Sister
Mon-Apr-08 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios
Tue-Apr-09 Vancouver, BC Hollywood Theatre
Wed-Apr-10 Seattle, WA Neumos
May 2nd - London, UK - Electric Brixton
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- bar italia Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “my little tony” (News) — bar italia
- Steven Wilson Shares Video for New Song “What Life Begins” (Plus Read Part Two of Our New Interview) (News) — Steven Wilson
- The Polyphonic Spree Announce New Album, Share New Song “Galloping Seas” (News) — The Polyphonic Spree
- Lydia Loveless Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Poor Boy” and Announces New Tour Dates (News) — Lydia Loveless
- Steven Wilson on “The Harmony Codex” (Part 2) (Interview) — Steven Wilson
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.