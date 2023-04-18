bar italia Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “punkt”
Tracey Denim Due Out May 19 via Matador
Apr 18, 2023
Photography by Simon Mercer
London post-punk trio bar italia have announced a new album, Tracey Denim, and shared a new song from it, “punkt,” via a music video. They have also announced their first ever U.S. tour dates. Tracey Denim is due out May 19 via Matador, the band’s first for the iconic label. Check out “punkt” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.
Tracey Denim includes “Nurse!,” a new song the band shared in March that you can also listen to below. The band previously released two albums, an EP, and several singles over the last two years on Dean Blunt’s World Music label.
Tracey Denim Tracklist:
1. guard
2. Nurse!
3. punkt
4. my kiss era
5. F.O.B
6. Missus Morality
7. yes i have eaten so many lemons yes i am so bitter
8. changer
9. Horsey Girl Rider
10. NOCD
11. best in show
12. Clark
13. harpee
14. Friends
15. maddington
bar italia Tour Dates:
Wednesday 10th May / Liverpool, UK : Kazimier Stockroom
Thursday 11th May / Edinburgh, UK : Sneaky Pete’s
Friday 12th May / Birmingham, UK : Hare and Hounds
Saturday 13th May / Sheffield, UK : Sidney & Matilda
Sunday 14th May / Oxford, UK : Jericho Tavern
Tuesday 16th May / Cologne, Germany : Jaki
Wednesday 17th May / Prague, Czech Republic : MeetFactory (Foyer)
Thursday 18th May / Berlin, Germany : Urban Spree
Saturday 20th May / Amsterdam, Netherlands : Cinetol - SOLD OUT
Monday 22nd May / Paris, France : Boule Noire
Tuesday 23rd May / Lille, France : Aeronef (Club)
Wednesday 24th May / Brighton, UK : Green Door Store
Thursday 25th May / London, UK : ICA - SOLD OUT
Saturday 3rd June / Barcelona, Spain : Primavera Barcelona
Sunday 4th June / Lisbon, Portugal : ZDB
Tuesday 6th June / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid Club
Saturday 10th June / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid
Tuesday 13th June / NYC, US : TV Eye
Thursday 15th June / NYC, US : Mercury Lounge
Monday 19th June / Los Angeles, US : El Cid
Wednesday 21st June / Los Angeles, US : Zebulon
Friday 21st July / Hyeres, France, MIDI Festival
Sunday 23rd July / Southwold, UK, Latitude Festival
Thursday 31st August / UK, End of the Road
Tuesday 7th November / London, UK : Village Underground
