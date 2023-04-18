News

bar italia Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “punkt” Tracey Denim Due Out May 19 via Matador

Photography by Simon Mercer



London post-punk trio bar italia have announced a new album, Tracey Denim, and shared a new song from it, “punkt,” via a music video. They have also announced their first ever U.S. tour dates. Tracey Denim is due out May 19 via Matador, the band’s first for the iconic label. Check out “punkt” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Tracey Denim includes “Nurse!,” a new song the band shared in March that you can also listen to below. The band previously released two albums, an EP, and several singles over the last two years on Dean Blunt’s World Music label.

Tracey Denim Tracklist:

1. guard

2. Nurse!

3. punkt

4. my kiss era

5. F.O.B

6. Missus Morality

7. yes i have eaten so many lemons yes i am so bitter

8. changer

9. Horsey Girl Rider

10. NOCD

11. best in show

12. Clark

13. harpee

14. Friends

15. maddington

bar italia Tour Dates:

Wednesday 10th May / Liverpool, UK : Kazimier Stockroom

Thursday 11th May / Edinburgh, UK : Sneaky Pete’s

Friday 12th May / Birmingham, UK : Hare and Hounds

Saturday 13th May / Sheffield, UK : Sidney & Matilda

Sunday 14th May / Oxford, UK : Jericho Tavern

Tuesday 16th May / Cologne, Germany : Jaki

Wednesday 17th May / Prague, Czech Republic : MeetFactory (Foyer)

Thursday 18th May / Berlin, Germany : Urban Spree

Saturday 20th May / Amsterdam, Netherlands : Cinetol - SOLD OUT

Monday 22nd May / Paris, France : Boule Noire

Tuesday 23rd May / Lille, France : Aeronef (Club)

Wednesday 24th May / Brighton, UK : Green Door Store

Thursday 25th May / London, UK : ICA - SOLD OUT

Saturday 3rd June / Barcelona, Spain : Primavera Barcelona

Sunday 4th June / Lisbon, Portugal : ZDB

Tuesday 6th June / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid Club

Saturday 10th June / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid

Tuesday 13th June / NYC, US : TV Eye

Thursday 15th June / NYC, US : Mercury Lounge

Monday 19th June / Los Angeles, US : El Cid

Wednesday 21st June / Los Angeles, US : Zebulon

Friday 21st July / Hyeres, France, MIDI Festival

Sunday 23rd July / Southwold, UK, Latitude Festival

Thursday 31st August / UK, End of the Road

Tuesday 7th November / London, UK : Village Underground

